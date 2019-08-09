3G Capital Partners LP Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $17.06 Million as Stock Price Rose; Shareholder E&G Advisors LP Has Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Position

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $916.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $8.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1824.24. About 288,986 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Amazon says it has more than 100 mln Prime members; 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 07/05/2018 – Snap Replaces Chief Financial Officer With Amazon Exec — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – 35 authors have attended similar “Fishbowl” events at Amazon over the last year; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Says Amazon Partnership `Fair and Equal` (Video); 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Heavy Spending to Keep Amazon at Bay Comes at a Cost; 24/05/2018 – Amazon Alexa-Powered Device Recorded and Shared User’s Conversation Without Permission; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 14/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Amazon to open cashierless stores in Chicago, San Francisco; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Serves Up New Benefit for Prime Members at Whole Foods Market

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09M, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $138.34. About 1.79M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE; 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook Stock Looks Poised to Face Tough Regulatory Headwinds – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) and Artificial Intelligence – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “National Security as Protectionism Will Keep Driving Qualcomm Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow 30 Stock Roundup: MSFT, JPM, IBM, JNJ, GS Earnings Impress – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

3G Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $11.34 billion and $895.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.82M shares to 4.90 million shares, valued at $195.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc accumulated 2.48% or 30,158 shares. 19,488 were reported by Wedgewood Investors Pa. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 2.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 2.97M shares. Welch Limited Liability holds 3.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 277,851 shares. Sand Hill Global Advsrs Limited Com has 0.94% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 78,481 shares. Forte Limited Adv reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stillwater Invest Mngmt Lc invested 0.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Advisors Asset Mgmt owns 978,401 shares for 2.05% of their portfolio. 8,231 were accumulated by Driehaus Limited Liability. Investec Asset Management North America owns 312,242 shares or 3.48% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 3.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 193.86M shares. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Ltd Co accumulated 575,511 shares. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, Vermont-based fund reported 32,024 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corp has 0.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 25,000 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Biltmore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.35% or 373 shares. First Washington Corporation invested 2.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amalgamated State Bank invested 2.69% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Peddock Cap Advsr Limited Com reported 461 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Moreover, Callahan Advisors Ltd Co has 1.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,113 shares. Convergence Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,320 shares. City Holdg Co accumulated 1,956 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd has 3,219 shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability owns 0.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,352 shares. Nine Masts Capital stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wendell David has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Strategic Wealth Gru Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jag Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 4% or 13,785 shares in its portfolio. Culbertson A N And holds 0.21% or 405 shares.

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76M and $227.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,000 shares to 17,036 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 3,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cloud Contest: Microsoft And Amazon Fight Battle As Earnings Loom – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Trader Toolkit: Under The Hood Of One Of The Most Popular Technical Indicators – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/29/2019: CTB, AMZN, UBER, IPIC, WMT, DIS, MCD, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.