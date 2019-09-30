3D Systems (DDD) EPS Estimated At $-0.12; Mackenzie Financial Lifted W P Carey (WPC) Stake

Analysts expect 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) to report $-0.12 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $-0.11 EPS. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, 3D Systems Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 245,718 shares traded. 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) has declined 27.72% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DDD News: 14/03/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +48.2%, EST. +47.9%; 14/03/2018 – 3D Systems 4Q Adj EPS 5c; 21/05/2018 – 3D Systems’ NextDent™ 5100 Named 2018 Healthcare Application of the Year by Additive Manufacturing Publication ‘3D Printing Industry’; 10/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington lngalls Industries Partners with 3D Systems to Accelerate Adoption of 3-D Printing in Naval Shipbuilding; 16/03/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS CORP DDD.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 17/05/2018 – Yndetech Builds Fast-Growing Dental Implant Business in Italy with 3D Systems’ Direct Metal Printing; 14/03/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 4Q REV. $177.3M; 02/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. EPS 1C; 06/03/2018 Onkos Surgical® and 3D Systems Team to Advance Personalized Surgical Oncology Solutions; 14/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BKS, DDD, WSM & more

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased W P Carey Inc (WPC) stake by 16.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired 9,591 shares as W P Carey Inc (WPC)’s stock rose 9.30%. The Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 67,826 shares with $5.51 million value, up from 58,235 last quarter. W P Carey Inc now has $15.37B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $89.97. About 124,088 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold WPC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 88.70 million shares or 4.96% more from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.55% or 41,146 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan reported 11,900 shares. Ameriprise has 0.03% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 727,191 shares. Garrison Asset Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 4,220 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 6,777 were accumulated by First Republic Investment Inc. Advisors Asset Management reported 0.02% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.04% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia invested in 17,007 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mcf Advsrs Lc stated it has 782 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California-based Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Presima has invested 0.28% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). First Midwest Fincl Bank Division has invested 0.08% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Newfocus Group Ltd Llc holds 1.39% or 37,112 shares in its portfolio. Proshare reported 37,490 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Limited Company holds 97,903 shares.

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) stake by 34,892 shares to 2,778 valued at $427,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Perficient Inc (NASDAQ:PRFT) stake by 9,875 shares and now owns 8,400 shares. Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold 3D Systems Corporation shares while 38 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 82.54 million shares or 2.56% more from 80.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peoples Financial Ser holds 0.01% of its portfolio in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) for 2,000 shares. Glenmede Na holds 3,746 shares. Cutter & Brokerage, Missouri-based fund reported 15,810 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested in 181,013 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Next Financial Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD). Cambridge Invest Research Incorporated holds 10,186 shares. First Personal Financial owns 85 shares. 674,957 are held by Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 33,277 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 39,965 shares. Brown Advisory Inc owns 0% invested in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) for 104,568 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0% or 12,141 shares. Principal Gru holds 0.01% or 935,880 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) for 26,443 shares. Cibc World Mkts Inc accumulated 12,711 shares or 0% of the stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $960.58 million. The company's 3D printers transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts using a range of print materials, including plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental materials, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. It currently has negative earnings. It offers various 3D printing technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multijet printing, and colorjet printing.

Among 4 analysts covering 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. 3D Systems has $12 highest and $8 lowest target. $9’s average target is 10.70% above currents $8.13 stock price. 3D Systems had 8 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 24 by FBR Capital. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Friday, May 10. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 24 by B. Riley & Co. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Wednesday, May 8 report.