3D Systems (DDD) Analysts See $-0.12 EPS; CATENA MEDIA PLC ORDINARY SHARES MALTA (CTTMF) Shorts Increased By 185.78%

CATENA MEDIA PLC ORDINARY SHARES MALTA (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) had an increase of 185.78% in short interest. CTTMF’s SI was 62,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 185.78% from 21,800 shares previously. With 3,500 avg volume, 18 days are for CATENA MEDIA PLC ORDINARY SHARES MALTA (OTCMKTS:CTTMF)’s short sellers to cover CTTMF’s short positions. It closed at $6.55 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) to report $-0.12 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 1,300.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. After having $-0.20 EPS previously, 3D Systems Corporation’s analysts see -40.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.8. About 333,793 shares traded. 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) has declined 28.72% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DDD News: 22/04/2018 – DJ 3D Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DDD); 14/03/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 4Q ADJ EPS 5C, PRELIM. 3C-5C; 14/03/2018 – 3D Systems 4Q Rev $177.3M; 02/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. EPS 1C; 02/05/2018 – 3D Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 23/04/2018 – 3D Systems Moves Manufacturers from Prototyping to Production – Showcasing New Solutions at RAPID+TCT 2018, Including Figure 4 with World’s Fastest Time-to-Part; 14/03/2018 – 3D Systems 4Q Adj EPS 5c; 10/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington lngalls Industries Partners with 3D Systems to Accelerate Adoption of 3-D Printing in Naval Shipbuilding; 14/03/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 4Q REV. $177.3M, PRELIM. $176M-$178M; 14/03/2018 – 3D Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 8c

Catena Media p.l.c operates as an online performance marketing and lead generation firm in the iGaming industry in Malta. The company has market cap of $370.38 million. The firm offers online casinos to players on their own Websites that provide content to match player's individual preferences and requirements. It currently has negative earnings. It also attracts online players through various services and products, and directs them to carious iGaming operators.

Among 8 analysts covering 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. 3D Systems had 12 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Monday, March 4. As per Friday, May 10, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 8 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Piper Jaffray. B. Riley & Co upgraded the shares of DDD in report on Monday, June 24 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by FBR Capital. The stock has “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 1. PiperJaffray upgraded 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) rating on Tuesday, January 29. PiperJaffray has “Overweight” rating and $17 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.