3D Systems (DDD) Analysts See $-0.12 EPS; Acme United (ACU)’s Sentiment Is 1.78

Analysts expect 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) to report $-0.12 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $-0.11 EPS. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, 3D Systems Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.11. About 381,752 shares traded. 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) has declined 27.72% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DDD News: 10/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Partners with 3D Systems to Accelerate Adoption of 3-D Printing in Naval Shipbuild; 24/04/2018 – 3D Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – ONKOS SURGICAL – THE COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE ON NEXT-GENERATION 510(K) CLEARANCES FOR 3D PRINTED IMPLANTS AND INSTRUMENTS FOR TUMOR RECONSTRUCTION; 02/05/2018 – 3D Systems 1Q Rev $165.9M; 14/03/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +48.2%, EST. +47.9%; 18/04/2018 – Artec 3D Announces Integration of Handheld Scanners with 3D Systems’ Geomagic Freeform; 26/04/2018 – 3D Systems’ Figure 4™ 3D Printing Platform Selected for U.S. Air Force Research into Rapid Part Replacement; 14/03/2018 – 3D Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 02/04/2018 – 3D Systems Delivering on Prototyping to Production Promise – Highlighting Customer Applications at AMUG 2018; 14/03/2018 – 3D Systems 4Q Rev $177.3M

Acme United Corp (ACU) investors sentiment decreased to 1.78 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -1.72, from 3.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 16 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 9 reduced and sold their stock positions in Acme United Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 2.04 million shares, down from 4.14 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Acme United Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 8 Increased: 7 New Position: 9.

Analysts await Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 13.04% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.23 per share. ACU’s profit will be $871,430 for 19.19 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Acme United Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.23% negative EPS growth.

North Star Investment Management Corp. holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Acme United Corporation for 601,313 shares. Bard Associates Inc owns 138,733 shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Management Corp Va has 1.54% invested in the company for 246,813 shares. The California-based First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has invested 0.52% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 127,200 shares.

The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.96. About 1,384 shares traded. Acme United Corporation (ACU) has declined 5.07% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ACU News: 20/04/2018 – Acme United Sees 2018 Rev $140M; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ACME Solar Holdings to re-file documents for IPO – Mint; 24/05/2018 – ACME UNITED CORP – RENEWED LOAN FACILITY WITH HSBC BANK, N.A. AT A REDUCED INTEREST RATE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Acme United Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACU); 29/05/2018 – Personalized Medicine Advances With First-Of-Its-Kind Partnership Between Genomind® And Albertsons Sav-On, Jewel-Osco And Acme Sav-On; 29/05/2018 – Personalized Medicine Advances With First-Of-Its-Kind Partnership Between Genomind® And Albertsons Sav-On, Jewel-Osco And Acme; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Baumann & Sons Buses, Inc., ACME Bus Corp., and Brookset Bus Corp. (Copiague & Coram) – Long; 20/04/2018 – ACME UNITED CORP ACU.A SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.53; 23/04/2018 – Sen. Murphy: MURPHY HIGHLIGHTS MYSTIC MANUFACTURER, ACME WIRE PRODUCTS CO, INC., AS “MURPHY’S MONDAY MANUFACTURER”; 20/04/2018 – ACME UNITED CORP ACU.A SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $140 MLN

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $66.90 million. The firm offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, and math tools under the Westcott brand name. It has a 14.1 P/E ratio. It also provides cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

Among 4 analysts covering 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. 3D Systems has $12 highest and $8 lowest target. $9’s average target is 10.97% above currents $8.11 stock price. 3D Systems had 8 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Friday, May 10. The rating was upgraded by B. Riley & Co to “Neutral” on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, May 8 with “Underperform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, June 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold 3D Systems Corporation shares while 38 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 82.54 million shares or 2.56% more from 80.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) for 17,506 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 25,197 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup Incorporated reported 202,471 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD). Focused Wealth reported 0% in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 13,035 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Limited Company has 0.01% invested in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD). 11,833 are held by Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation. D E Shaw, New York-based fund reported 2.00M shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 12,711 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 12,141 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Communication Na holds 3,746 shares. Blackrock holds 18.61 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pitcairn Com holds 0.03% or 35,779 shares. Pinebridge L P owns 102,359 shares.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $957.63 million. The company's 3D printers transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts using a range of print materials, including plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental materials, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. It currently has negative earnings. It offers various 3D printing technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multijet printing, and colorjet printing.

