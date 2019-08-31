3D Systems Corporation (DDD)’s Financial Results Comparing With TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)

Both 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) and TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) are each other’s competitor in the Computer Peripherals industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3D Systems Corporation 10 1.23 N/A -0.43 0.00 TransAct Technologies Incorporated 10 1.75 N/A 0.71 16.80

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for 3D Systems Corporation and TransAct Technologies Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3D Systems Corporation 0.00% -8.5% -5.7% TransAct Technologies Incorporated 0.00% 20.6% 15.4%

Risk & Volatility

3D Systems Corporation has a 1.92 beta, while its volatility is 92.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, TransAct Technologies Incorporated’s beta is 1.06 which is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of 3D Systems Corporation are 2.6 and 1.8. Competitively, TransAct Technologies Incorporated has 4.5 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. TransAct Technologies Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than 3D Systems Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for 3D Systems Corporation and TransAct Technologies Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 3D Systems Corporation 1 4 1 2.17 TransAct Technologies Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

3D Systems Corporation has a consensus price target of $10.86, and a 55.14% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of TransAct Technologies Incorporated is $14, which is potential 18.04% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that 3D Systems Corporation seems more appealing than TransAct Technologies Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.7% of 3D Systems Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.9% of TransAct Technologies Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 1.7% of 3D Systems Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% are TransAct Technologies Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 3D Systems Corporation -0.99% -0.77% -15.15% -26.96% -27.72% -11.31% TransAct Technologies Incorporated 2.66% 4.91% 28.6% 14.67% 6.79% 33.18%

For the past year 3D Systems Corporation has -11.31% weaker performance while TransAct Technologies Incorporated has 33.18% stronger performance.

Summary

TransAct Technologies Incorporated beats on 9 of the 10 factors 3D Systems Corporation.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s 3D printers transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts using a range of print materials, including plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental materials, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. It offers various 3D printing technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multijet printing, and colorjet printing. The company also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental materials, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. It offers its printers under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as products for product design, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, and production machining and inspection. Further, it offers proprietary software and drivers that provide part preparation, part placement, support placement, build platform management, and print queue management; and 3D virtual reality simulators and simulator modules for medical applications, as well as digitizing scanners for medical and mechanical applications. Additionally, the company provides warranty, maintenance, and training services; on-demand solutions; and software and healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in a range of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, government, defense, technology, electronics, education, consumer goods, and energy. The company sells its products and services through direct sales force, partner channels, and distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate food rotation date and nutritional labels, promotional coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, register journals, and other documents, as well as for printed logging and plotting of oil field and drilling data. The company also provides consumable products, including inkjet cartridges, ribbons, receipt papers, color thermal papers, and other printing supplies, as well as replacement parts; maintenance, repair, and testing services; and refurbished printers. In addition, it offers EPICENTRALTM print system, a software solution that enables casino operators to create promotional coupons and marketing messages, and print them at the slot machine; and technical support services. The company markets its products under the AccuDate, Epic, EPICENTRAL, Ithaca, Responder, and Printrex brand names for restaurant solutions, POS automation and banking, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile, and oil and gas. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and distributors, as well as directly and online to end-users. TransAct Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut.