3D Systems Corporation (DDD)’s Financial Results Comparing With One Stop Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)

As Computer Peripherals companies, 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) and One Stop Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3D Systems Corporation 10 1.47 N/A -0.43 0.00 One Stop Systems Inc. 2 0.63 N/A -0.10 0.00

Demonstrates 3D Systems Corporation and One Stop Systems Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides 3D Systems Corporation and One Stop Systems Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3D Systems Corporation 0.00% -8.5% -5.7% One Stop Systems Inc. 0.00% -5.2% -4.1%

Liquidity

3D Systems Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, One Stop Systems Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. 3D Systems Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to One Stop Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown 3D Systems Corporation and One Stop Systems Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 3D Systems Corporation 1 5 1 2.14 One Stop Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

3D Systems Corporation’s average price target is $10.86, while its potential upside is 28.37%. Meanwhile, One Stop Systems Inc.’s average price target is $4, while its potential upside is 129.89%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, One Stop Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than 3D Systems Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.7% of 3D Systems Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 19.6% of One Stop Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3D Systems Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of One Stop Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 3D Systems Corporation -0.99% -0.77% -15.15% -26.96% -27.72% -11.31% One Stop Systems Inc. 1.22% -4.32% -28.45% -26.06% -60.48% -14.43%

For the past year 3D Systems Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than One Stop Systems Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors One Stop Systems Inc. beats 3D Systems Corporation.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s 3D printers transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts using a range of print materials, including plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental materials, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. It offers various 3D printing technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multijet printing, and colorjet printing. The company also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental materials, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. It offers its printers under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as products for product design, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, and production machining and inspection. Further, it offers proprietary software and drivers that provide part preparation, part placement, support placement, build platform management, and print queue management; and 3D virtual reality simulators and simulator modules for medical applications, as well as digitizing scanners for medical and mechanical applications. Additionally, the company provides warranty, maintenance, and training services; on-demand solutions; and software and healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in a range of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, government, defense, technology, electronics, education, consumer goods, and energy. The company sells its products and services through direct sales force, partner channels, and distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.