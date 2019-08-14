3D Systems Corporation (DDD) and NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) and NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Computer Peripherals companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3D Systems Corporation 10 1.22 N/A -0.43 0.00 NICE Ltd. 131 6.32 N/A 2.67 57.16

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for 3D Systems Corporation and NICE Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of 3D Systems Corporation and NICE Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3D Systems Corporation 0.00% -8.5% -5.7% NICE Ltd. 0.00% 8.7% 5.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.92 beta indicates that 3D Systems Corporation is 92.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. NICE Ltd.’s 0.73 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of 3D Systems Corporation are 2.6 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor NICE Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. 3D Systems Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NICE Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for 3D Systems Corporation and NICE Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 3D Systems Corporation 1 4 1 2.17 NICE Ltd. 0 4 3 2.43

3D Systems Corporation has a 61.13% upside potential and an average price target of $10.86. NICE Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $145.71 consensus price target and a -2.42% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that 3D Systems Corporation looks more robust than NICE Ltd. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.7% of 3D Systems Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.6% of NICE Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.7% of 3D Systems Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.11% of NICE Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 3D Systems Corporation -0.99% -0.77% -15.15% -26.96% -27.72% -11.31% NICE Ltd. 1.56% 8.91% 12.58% 40.56% 39.87% 41.13%

For the past year 3D Systems Corporation had bearish trend while NICE Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

NICE Ltd. beats on 8 of the 10 factors 3D Systems Corporation.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s 3D printers transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts using a range of print materials, including plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental materials, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. It offers various 3D printing technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multijet printing, and colorjet printing. The company also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental materials, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. It offers its printers under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as products for product design, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, and production machining and inspection. Further, it offers proprietary software and drivers that provide part preparation, part placement, support placement, build platform management, and print queue management; and 3D virtual reality simulators and simulator modules for medical applications, as well as digitizing scanners for medical and mechanical applications. Additionally, the company provides warranty, maintenance, and training services; on-demand solutions; and software and healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in a range of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, government, defense, technology, electronics, education, consumer goods, and energy. The company sells its products and services through direct sales force, partner channels, and distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. Its software solutions help organizations understand their customers and employees, and predict their intentions and needs to create customer experiences; understand their workforce to drive efficiency; and identify suspicious behavior to prevent financial crime, as well as non-compliant activities. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime & Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers a portfolio of solutions that provide an omnichannel customer engagement platform and data-driven insights that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered on-premises and in the cloud. Its solutions also optimize business performance and ensure compliance. This segment serves contact centers, self-service channels, back office operations, and retail branches spanning various industries, including banking, telecommunications, insurance, healthcare, business process outsourcing, government, utilities, travel, entertainment, and e-commerce. The Financial Crime & Compliance segment provides real time and cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering, brokerage compliance, and enterprise-wide case management services for financial institutions and regulatory authorities. The company also offers professional and support services covering various stages of the technology lifecycle. It sells its solutions and products directly to customers, as well as indirectly through selected partners. NICE Ltd. has strategic alliances with Accenture, Boston Consulting Group, Cisco, Deloitte, Fuze, IBM, IPC, Motorola, PWC, Ring Central, Tata Consulting Services, and Verizon. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel.