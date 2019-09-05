3D Systems Corporation (DDD) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Computer Peripherals company, 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.7% of 3D Systems Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.62% of all Computer Peripherals’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand 3D Systems Corporation has 1.7% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.77% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has 3D Systems Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3D Systems Corporation 0.00% -8.50% -5.70% Industry Average 5.03% 13.58% 8.62%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting 3D Systems Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio 3D Systems Corporation N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 37.53M 746.00M 42.88

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for 3D Systems Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 3D Systems Corporation 1 3 0 2.75 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.67 2.66

$9 is the consensus target price of 3D Systems Corporation, with a potential upside of 21.95%. The rivals have a potential upside of 62.72%. Given 3D Systems Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 3D Systems Corporation is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of 3D Systems Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 3D Systems Corporation -0.99% -0.77% -15.15% -26.96% -27.72% -11.31% Industry Average 4.78% 10.08% 13.81% 28.96% 39.12% 44.48%

For the past year 3D Systems Corporation had bearish trend while 3D Systems Corporation’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of 3D Systems Corporation are 2.6 and 1.8. Competitively, 3D Systems Corporation’s rivals have 3.13 and 2.29 for Current and Quick Ratio. 3D Systems Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than 3D Systems Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.92 shows that 3D Systems Corporation is 92.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, 3D Systems Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.10 which is 9.54% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

3D Systems Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

3D Systems Corporation’s peers beat 3D Systems Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s 3D printers transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts using a range of print materials, including plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental materials, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. It offers various 3D printing technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multijet printing, and colorjet printing. The company also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental materials, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. It offers its printers under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as products for product design, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, and production machining and inspection. Further, it offers proprietary software and drivers that provide part preparation, part placement, support placement, build platform management, and print queue management; and 3D virtual reality simulators and simulator modules for medical applications, as well as digitizing scanners for medical and mechanical applications. Additionally, the company provides warranty, maintenance, and training services; on-demand solutions; and software and healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in a range of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, government, defense, technology, electronics, education, consumer goods, and energy. The company sells its products and services through direct sales force, partner channels, and distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.