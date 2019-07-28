360 Finance Inc. (QFIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in 360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) and Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI). The two are both Credit Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 360 Finance Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.94 0.00 Weidai Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 1.17 8.36

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of 360 Finance Inc. and Weidai Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Weidai Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of 360 Finance Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival Weidai Ltd. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. 360 Finance Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Weidai Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both 360 Finance Inc. and Weidai Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 1% and 1.7% respectively. Competitively, Weidai Ltd. has 49.72% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 360 Finance Inc. -6.73% 15.99% 56.47% 0% 0% 28.65% Weidai Ltd. -0.91% -1.64% -3.37% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year 360 Finance Inc. was more bullish than Weidai Ltd.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors 360 Finance Inc. beats Weidai Ltd.