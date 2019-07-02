360 Finance Inc. (QFIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nelnet Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) and Nelnet Inc. (NYSE:NNI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Credit Services. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 360 Finance Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.94 0.00 Nelnet Inc. 56 2.37 N/A 5.51 11.03

Table 1 highlights 360 Finance Inc. and Nelnet Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has 360 Finance Inc. and Nelnet Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nelnet Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1% of 360 Finance Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.5% of Nelnet Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.4% of Nelnet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 360 Finance Inc. -6.73% 15.99% 56.47% 0% 0% 28.65% Nelnet Inc. 5.92% 5.15% 14.95% 18.33% 2.6% 16.2%

For the past year 360 Finance Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nelnet Inc.

Summary

Nelnet Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors 360 Finance Inc.

Nelnet, Inc. provides education related products and services, and student loan asset management services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for the companyÂ’s student loan portfolio and for third-party clients. This segment also provides software and data center, borrower and loan updates, default aversion tracking, claim processing, and post-default collection services for guarantee agencies; and contact center solutions, as well as licenses student loan servicing software to third-party student loan holders and servicers. Its Tuition Payment Processing and Campus Commerce segment offers products and services to help students and families to manage the payment of education costs at various levels; school information system software; and education-focused technologies, services, and support solutions to schools for collecting and processing commerce data. It also serves K-12 schools, higher education institutions, and colleges and universities. The companyÂ’s Communications segment provides Internet access, data connectivity, Internet protocol television video, video on demand, and high-definition television services, as well as digital video recorders to residential and business subscribers; and local calling and long-distance telephone services. This segment offers its services through direct marketing, call centers, communication centers, and sales representatives, as well as through its Website. Its Asset Generation and Management segment engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of the companyÂ’s student loan assets. The company also provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.