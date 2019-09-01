360 Finance, Inc. (QFIN) Reaches $9.96 After 8.00% Up Move; Haemonetics Has 0.93 Sentiment

The stock of 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 7.33% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $9.96. About 331,480 shares traded. 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $1.43 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $10.76 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:QFIN worth $114.64M more.

Haemonetics Corp (HAE) investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 105 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 113 sold and reduced their positions in Haemonetics Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 48.86 million shares, down from 49.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Haemonetics Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 82 Increased: 67 New Position: 38.

360 Finance, Inc. operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. The Company’s platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. It currently has negative earnings.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company has market cap of $6.83 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It has a 143.58 P/E ratio. It offers plasma collection and storage products, including PCS brand plasma collection equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma clients to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; Multicomponent Collection System brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components integrated from the donor; Automated Cell Processor brand solution to automate the washing and freezing of red cell components; and whole blood collection and processing products.

Healthcor Management L.P. holds 4.8% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation for 1.36 million shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owns 134,260 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jackson Square Partners Llc has 0.79% invested in the company for 1.66 million shares. The New York-based American Capital Management Inc has invested 0.65% in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 144,927 shares.