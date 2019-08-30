360 Finance Inc. (QFIN) and Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR) Comparison side by side

Both 360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) and Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR) are each other’s competitor in the Credit Services industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|360 Finance Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.17
|0.00
|Golden Bull Limited
|6
|1.12
|N/A
|-0.23
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of 360 Finance Inc. and Golden Bull Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of 360 Finance Inc. and Golden Bull Limited.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|360 Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|-59.4%
|-17.1%
|Golden Bull Limited
|0.00%
|-27.8%
|-25.5%
Liquidity
360 Finance Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Golden Bull Limited which has a 14 Current Ratio and a 14 Quick Ratio. Golden Bull Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to 360 Finance Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 1.1% of 360 Finance Inc. shares and 0% of Golden Bull Limited shares. Comparatively, 75% are Golden Bull Limited’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|360 Finance Inc.
|-5.95%
|-6.77%
|-45.7%
|-14.83%
|0%
|-30.74%
|Golden Bull Limited
|-27.07%
|-60.74%
|-82.05%
|-85.35%
|-82.3%
|-80.31%
For the past year 360 Finance Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Golden Bull Limited.
Summary
Golden Bull Limited beats 360 Finance Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
