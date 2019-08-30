360 Finance Inc. (QFIN) and Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR) Comparison side by side

Both 360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) and Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR) are each other’s competitor in the Credit Services industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 360 Finance Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.17 0.00 Golden Bull Limited 6 1.12 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of 360 Finance Inc. and Golden Bull Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of 360 Finance Inc. and Golden Bull Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 Finance Inc. 0.00% -59.4% -17.1% Golden Bull Limited 0.00% -27.8% -25.5%

Liquidity

360 Finance Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Golden Bull Limited which has a 14 Current Ratio and a 14 Quick Ratio. Golden Bull Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to 360 Finance Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.1% of 360 Finance Inc. shares and 0% of Golden Bull Limited shares. Comparatively, 75% are Golden Bull Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 360 Finance Inc. -5.95% -6.77% -45.7% -14.83% 0% -30.74% Golden Bull Limited -27.07% -60.74% -82.05% -85.35% -82.3% -80.31%

For the past year 360 Finance Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Golden Bull Limited.

Summary

Golden Bull Limited beats 360 Finance Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.