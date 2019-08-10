360 Finance Inc. (QFIN) and CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Contrasting side by side

As Credit Services companies, 360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) and CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 360 Finance Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.17 0.00 CIT Group Inc. 50 1.94 N/A 4.31 11.74

In table 1 we can see 360 Finance Inc. and CIT Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 Finance Inc. 0.00% -59.4% -17.1% CIT Group Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 0.9%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for 360 Finance Inc. and CIT Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CIT Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, CIT Group Inc.’s average target price is $57, while its potential upside is 25.11%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both 360 Finance Inc. and CIT Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.1% and 8.01% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of CIT Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 360 Finance Inc. -5.95% -6.77% -45.7% -14.83% 0% -30.74% CIT Group Inc. -1.88% -2.81% -3.93% 8.66% -4.23% 32.09%

For the past year 360 Finance Inc. had bearish trend while CIT Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors CIT Group Inc. beats 360 Finance Inc.

CIT Group Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP), and Corporate and Other segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring and secured financing services, as well as receivables management products to the retail supply chain; and equipment leasing and secured financing to the rail industry. The Consumer Banking segment provides mortgage loans, deposits, and private banking and fiduciary services. It accepts deposits, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage and small business administration loans, as well as reverse mortgages. The NSP segment provides equipment financing, secured lending, and leasing and advisory services to small and middle-market businesses. The Corporate and Other segment offers investments and other unallocated items, such as amortization of intangible assets. The company also offers acquisition and expansion financing, enterprise value and cash flow loans, import and export financing, and letters of credit/trade acceptances; and account receivables collection, asset management, credit protection, cash management and payment, debt restructuring, debt underwriting and syndication, financial risk management, insurance, merger and acquisition advisory, and online banking services. It offers its services through 70 branches located in southern California, as well as through other offices worldwide. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Livingston, New Jersey.