36.30% to Target, Wells Fargo Keeps “Outperformer” Rating for HealthEquity (HQY) Stock; Bruker Has 0.99 Sentiment

The financial company have set PT of $76.0000 on HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) shares. This is 36.30% from the previous stock close. In a research note shared with investors and clients on Wednesday morning, Wells Fargo restate their “Outperformer” rating on shares of HQY.

Bruker Corp (BRKR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.43, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 99 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 100 sold and decreased stock positions in Bruker Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 102.20 million shares, down from 104.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Bruker Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 76 Increased: 55 New Position: 44.

Analysts await Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. BRKR’s profit will be $58.77M for 27.91 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Bruker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.15% EPS growth.

Sensato Investors Llc holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Bruker Corporation for 205,588 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc Or owns 141,183 shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj has 0.79% invested in the company for 638,731 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Llc has invested 0.7% in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 42,212 shares.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.56 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It has a 35.38 P/E ratio. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and analytical and process analysis instruments and solutions.

Among 8 analysts covering HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. HealthEquity has $100 highest and $7600 lowest target. $85.10’s average target is 52.62% above currents $55.76 stock price. HealthEquity had 17 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperformer” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, September 4. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Robert W. Baird. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The stock of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) earned “Neutral” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Barrington. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, March 19. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Wells Fargo. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, September 4 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19.

