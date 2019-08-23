3 (DDD) Share Price Declined While Villere St Denis J & Co Cut Its Stake by $4.54 Million; Torray Has Raised Its Albemarle (ALB) Position

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in 3 (DDD) by 9.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 453,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.15% . The institutional investor held 4.36 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.86 million, down from 4.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in 3 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $804.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.81. About 683,562 shares traded. 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) has declined 27.72% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DDD News: 18/04/2018 – Artec 3D Announces Integration of Handheld Scanners with 3D Systems’ Geomagic Freeform; 02/05/2018 – 3D Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 14/03/2018 – 3D Systems 4Q Rev $177.3M; 23/04/2018 – 3D Systems Moves Manufacturers from Prototyping to Production – Showcasing New Solutions at RAPID+TCT 2018, Including Figure 4 with World’s Fastest Time-to-Part; 10/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS – COLLABORATION WITH HUNTINGTON INGALLS’ NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING UNIT TO QUALIFY METAL ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING TECH TO BUILD NAVAL WARSHIPS; 14/03/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 4Q ADJ EPS 5C, PRELIM. 3C-5C; 22/04/2018 – DJ 3D Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DDD); 14/03/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +48.2%, EST. +47.9%; 02/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $165.9M, EST. $159.7M; 06/03/2018 Onkos Surgical® and 3D Systems Team to Advance Personalized Surgical Oncology Solutions

Torray Llc increased its stake in Albemarle (ALB) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 17,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 150,236 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.32 million, up from 132,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Albemarle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.79% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $60.19. About 996,352 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/03/2018 – Albemarle: Increase Will Be Enabled by Technology to Extract More Lithium Without Need for Additional Brine Pumping; 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Announces Appointment of Dr. Glen Merfeld, Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CALL CONCLUDES; 05/04/2018 – M2 EquityBites: Albemarle divests USD416m performance catalysts solutions; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Adds ON Semi, Exits Albemarle, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 16/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE NAMES GLEN MERFELD CTO FOR LITHIUM BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONTINUES TO SEE OVERALL 2018 LITHIUM PRICING RISING OVER 2017 BY HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON PERCENTAGE BASIS – PRESIDENT JOHN MITCHELL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Albemarle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALB); 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP ALB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.17, REV VIEW $3.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) by 16,478 shares to 14,190 shares, valued at $515,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol (NYSE:APH) by 4,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,439 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited holds 163 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Plancorp Limited Liability Company reported 4,670 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 26,675 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Nordea Investment Management Ab reported 0.02% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Aperio Group Limited Liability Company owns 45,423 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank has invested 0.05% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Systematic Financial Management Lp invested 0.03% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Commercial Bank Of America De invested 0.03% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 203,000 shares. Registered Advisor Incorporated holds 4,710 shares. Ls Investment Limited Liability Corp holds 4,064 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wills Financial Group Inc Incorporated, a Virginia-based fund reported 6,810 shares. Qcm Cayman Ltd holds 60,800 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Howe & Rusling reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold DDD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 80.47 million shares or 1.46% more from 79.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Serv Inc invested in 0% or 32,698 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0% or 3,177 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD). Trustmark National Bank Department invested 0% in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD). 1,610 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 0% or 106 shares. Pdt Prns Limited Com holds 0.13% of its portfolio in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) for 221,000 shares. Cibc Ww Markets holds 12,711 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 21,749 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 77,635 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 6,350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD).

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4,180 shares to 227,175 shares, valued at $77.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp by 1,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,262 shares, and has risen its stake in First Hawaiian Inc.