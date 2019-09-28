$3.99 EPS Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP); TIMBERLINE RESOURCES (TLRS) Shorts Down By 1.59%

TIMBERLINE RESOURCES CORP (OTCMKTS:TLRS) had a decrease of 1.59% in short interest. TLRS’s SI was 6,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.59% from 6,300 shares previously. With 28,100 avg volume, 0 days are for TIMBERLINE RESOURCES CORP (OTCMKTS:TLRS)’s short sellers to cover TLRS’s short positions. The stock increased 15.50% or $0.0124 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0924. About 3,410 shares traded. Timberline Resources Corporation (OTCMKTS:TLRS) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report $3.99 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 6.68% from last quarter’s $3.74 EPS. AMP’s profit would be $522.18 million giving it 9.24 P/E if the $3.99 EPS is correct. After having $4.06 EPS previously, Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s analysts see -1.72% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $147.54. About 880,744 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q EPS $3.91; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameriprise Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMP); 14/03/2018 – In a new Ameriprise survey, most people said they had experienced a financial setback in the past five years; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Rev $3.17B; 09/04/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Municipal Bond Offerings; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER NET REV. $3.11B, EST. $3.08B; 13/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC REPORTS 11.95 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 8 PERCENT, OR $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE, TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE AUM $887B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Estimates 2018 Adj Operating Effective Tax Rate 17% to 19%

More notable recent Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stand Up To These Simple Dividend Safety Checks? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Australia’s AMP under pressure as pension clients exit – StreetInsider.com” published on September 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ameriprise Financial Welcomes CAM Wealth Management in Annapolis, MD – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ameriprise Financial Matching Public Donations to Feeding America Now Through Thanksgiving – Business Wire” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Columbia Threadneedle Investments Launches Two New Strategic Beta Equity ETFs – Business Wire” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold Ameriprise Financial, Inc. shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 99.14 million shares or 1.49% less from 100.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arete Wealth Advisors Lc reported 3,669 shares. Usca Ria owns 22,154 shares. Polaris Greystone Lc invested 0.18% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Convergence Investment Partners Ltd Com owns 19,885 shares. Oakworth Capital owns 165 shares. Penobscot Mngmt accumulated 2,575 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 124 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 581,843 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aviance Prns Lc invested in 0.25% or 6,328 shares. Ent Financial owns 0.01% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 454 shares. 23,034 are held by Blair William And Il. Moore Capital Management L P holds 1.45% or 425,000 shares. Greenleaf holds 0% or 1,909 shares in its portfolio. First In stated it has 0.02% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Inc invested 0.05% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services and products to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $19.31 billion. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. It has a 10.87 P/E ratio. The Company’s Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force.

Among 4 analysts covering Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ameriprise Financial has $17800 highest and $14500 lowest target. $166.80’s average target is 13.05% above currents $147.54 stock price. Ameriprise Financial had 12 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 1 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, August 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17000 target in Friday, September 13 report.

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.92 million. The firm primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interests in the Eureka property covering an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district of Eureka county, Nevada.