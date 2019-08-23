3.95% to Target, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Macerich (MAC) Stock; Preformed Line Products Co (PLPC) Has 1.94 Sentiment

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey currently has a $30.0000 target on the $4.25B market cap company or 3.95% upside potential. In an analyst note shared with investors on Friday morning, Macerich (NYSE:MAC) stock had its “Hold” Rating restate by equity research analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

Preformed Line Products Co (PLPC) investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.49, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 35 funds increased and started new positions, while 18 reduced and sold their stakes in Preformed Line Products Co. The funds in our database now hold: 2.23 million shares, up from 2.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Preformed Line Products Co in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 11 Increased: 21 New Position: 14.

The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $49.9. About 3,173 shares traded. Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC) has declined 33.41% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.41% the S&P500.

More notable recent Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Investors Who Bought Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 40% – Yahoo Finance" on August 18, 2019

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Preformed Line Products Company for 85,924 shares. Keybank National Association Oh owns 401,452 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc has 0.08% invested in the company for 5,200 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Trust N.A. has invested 0.07% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 5,788 shares.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates and makes products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $252.42 million. It offers formed wire products and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications. It has a 11.12 P/E ratio. The firm also provides protective closures, including splice cases to protect fixed line communication networks, such as copper cable or fiber optic cable, from moisture, environmental hazards, and other contaminants; and plastic products comprising guy markers, tree guards, fiber optic cable markers, and pedestal markers to identify power conductors, communication cables, and guy wires.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold Macerich Company shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Investment Mgmt Company Limited Liability accumulated 2,621 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 389,451 shares. 33,371 are held by Fjarde Ap. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability invested in 31,960 shares or 0% of the stock. 229,035 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. British Columbia Management Corporation, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 28,907 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 23.29M shares. Teachers & Annuity Association Of America holds 126,543 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 69 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Llc has 30,610 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Grp has invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). First Hawaiian Bankshares owns 2,860 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oakbrook Invs holds 0.02% or 6,062 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) has 9 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md owns 4.07M shares.

More notable recent Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Based On Its ROE, Is Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance" on July 24, 2019

The stock increased 4.30% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.86. About 3.54 million shares traded or 86.59% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $3.39 million activity. COPPOLA EDWARD C bought $202,500 worth of stock. Shares for $409,850 were bought by O HERN THOMAS E. 3,000 shares were bought by Volk Kenneth, worth $91,280. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $700,300 was bought by Stephen Andrea M.

The Macerich Company is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.25 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 37.68 P/E ratio. It primarily engages in acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States.

Among 3 analysts covering Macerich (NYSE:MAC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Macerich has $46 highest and $30 lowest target. $36.67’s average target is 27.06% above currents $28.86 stock price. Macerich had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, June 28. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Morgan Stanley.