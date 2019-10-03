$3.86 EPS Expected for Whirlpool (WHR); Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emergent Biosolutions has $6500 highest and $6400 lowest target. $64.50’s average target is 22.16% above currents $52.8 stock price. Emergent Biosolutions had 3 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, September 4. See Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $65.0000 Initiates Coverage On

04/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $61.0000 New Target: $64.0000 Upgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

Among 3 analysts covering Whirlpool Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:WHR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Whirlpool Corporation Common Stock has $17800 highest and $15000 lowest target. $162.50’s average target is 6.26% above currents $152.93 stock price. Whirlpool Corporation Common Stock had 7 analyst reports since May 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) on Wednesday, July 17 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, September 26 to “Overweight”. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, June 6 to “Overweight”. As per Friday, May 10, the company rating was upgraded by Longbow.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.72 billion. The companyÂ’s principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances. It has a 10.73 P/E ratio. It also produces hermetic compressors for refrigeration systems.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2019Q1.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. The company has market cap of $2.72 billion. The Company’s products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride.