$3.84 EPS Expected for Cummins Inc. (CMI); Ameriprise Financial Has Boosted Rogers (ROG) Stake By $355,868

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased Rogers Corp (ROG) stake by 1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ameriprise Financial Inc acquired 2,069 shares as Rogers Corp (ROG)’s stock declined 16.85%. The Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 208,427 shares with $35.97M value, up from 206,358 last quarter. Rogers Corp now has $2.47B valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $133.23. About 84,303 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP – ENTERED INTO SIX-MONTH CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH STIPP TO AID IN CFO TRANSITION; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY EARNINGS OF $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE

Analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report $3.84 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 5.19% from last quarter’s $4.05 EPS. CMI’s profit would be $602.50M giving it 10.09 P/E if the $3.84 EPS is correct. After having $4.27 EPS previously, Cummins Inc.’s analysts see -10.07% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $154.99. About 1.40M shares traded or 8.03% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased L3 Technologies Inc stake by 358,154 shares to 1.53 million valued at $374.74 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) stake by 34,868 shares and now owns 235,912 shares. Eaton Vance Float Rt Inc Tr (EFT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold ROG shares while 54 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 16.05 million shares or 1.35% less from 16.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory has 16,557 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Eam Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,543 shares. Bb&T Lc has invested 0.01% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Victory Capital holds 52,342 shares. Westfield LP holds 0.29% or 225,020 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsr Llc owns 2,900 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 368,786 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Research Com owns 1,940 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 2,163 shares. Pier Cap Ltd Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 31,694 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 2,700 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Ltd Company reported 1,230 shares. 3,488 were accumulated by Amalgamated National Bank. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). 143 are held by Meeder Asset.

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.32 billion. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems divisions. It has a 9.46 P/E ratio. The Engine segment makes and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, gas and oil, defense, and agricultural markets.

Among 6 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Cummins has $18300 highest and $13500 lowest target. $161’s average target is 3.88% above currents $154.99 stock price. Cummins had 8 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “In-Line” rating by Evercore given on Friday, May 31. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, April 16 with “Neutral”. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 2 by Loop Capital. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold Cummins Inc. shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Asset Management invested in 3,112 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The Ohio-based Budros Ruhlin And Roe has invested 1.06% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Ima Wealth reported 0.03% stake. Eaton Vance invested in 4,241 shares. Edmp holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 9,514 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, a Florida-based fund reported 210,437 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Llc stated it has 21,540 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. 313 were accumulated by Shine Investment Advisory Svcs Inc. 1,300 are owned by Botty Invsts Lc. Laurion Capital Mngmt L P invested 0.13% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Riverhead Management Ltd Llc holds 91,788 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,200 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 4,087 shares. Northeast Consultants Incorporated reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 3,800 are owned by Hbk Investments Limited Partnership.