$3.74 EPS Expected for Whirlpool (WHR); Redmile Group Has Increased By $650,000 Its Atricure (ATRC) Position

Analysts expect Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report $3.74 EPS on July, 22.They anticipate $0.54 EPS change or 16.88% from last quarter’s $3.2 EPS. WHR’s profit would be $236.88 million giving it 9.93 P/E if the $3.74 EPS is correct. After having $3.11 EPS previously, Whirlpool Corporation’s analysts see 20.26% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.25% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $148.57. About 979,165 shares traded or 31.16% up from the average. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Mississippi Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool is Presenting #SensingYourWorld Campaign at Fuorisalone; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.50 TO $15.50 ON AN ONGOING BASIS; 27/04/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS TO EXECUTE SHARE REPURCHASES OF APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN FORM OF A MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER OFFER; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to Sell Embraco Compressor Unit to Nidec for $1.08 Billion; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Net $94M; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Whirlpool Corporation’s Compressor Business; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – WHIRLPOOL NORTH AMERICA REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET SALES OF $2.5 BLN, COMPARED TO $2.4 BLN IN SAME PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Robinson Sears Hometown Store

Redmile Group Llc increased Atricure Inc (ATRC) stake by 8.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redmile Group Llc acquired 25,000 shares as Atricure Inc (ATRC)’s stock declined 11.79%. The Redmile Group Llc holds 325,000 shares with $8.71 million value, up from 300,000 last quarter. Atricure Inc now has $1.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $30.7. About 159,770 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 25.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC)

Among 3 analysts covering Atricure (NASDAQ:ATRC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atricure had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Friday, March 1. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, April 2 by BTIG Research.

Redmile Group Llc decreased Vapotherm Inc stake by 235,709 shares to 1.01 million valued at $18.93M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pra Health Sciences Inc stake by 20,800 shares and now owns 174,000 shares. Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) was reduced too.

More notable recent AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ATRC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AtriCure to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Atreca Further Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of Lisa Decker as Chief Business Officer and Courtney Phillips as General Counsel – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stifel: Atreca Offers Attractive Oncology Drug Development Play – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FOMO Rally Part Deux – Charting Goldman Sachs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold ATRC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard owns 1.83M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division owns 197 shares. Glenmede Na has 29 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Citadel Advsrs Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 215,494 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Citigroup Inc holds 12,180 shares. Pentwater Capital Management Lp owns 40,000 shares. Ftb Advsrs accumulated 217 shares. Swiss Bankshares reported 0% stake. Sectoral Asset Mgmt has 1.27% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Numerixs Inv invested in 2,800 shares. Stifel Financial reported 0% stake. 7,684 were accumulated by Great Lakes Ltd Liability Com. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 43,200 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $379,921 activity. JOHNSTON MICHAEL F had sold 2,845 shares worth $379,921 on Friday, February 1.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.41 billion. The companyÂ’s principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances. It has a 50.11 P/E ratio. It also produces hermetic compressors for refrigeration systems.

Among 4 analysts covering Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Whirlpool had 9 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, January 30 by Raymond James. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) on Wednesday, January 30 to “Underperform” rating. The rating was upgraded by Longbow on Friday, May 10 to “Buy”. The stock of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold Whirlpool Corporation shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Company Of America invested in 0% or 179 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 8,556 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Taylor Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 140,909 shares for 12.2% of their portfolio. Todd Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 124,683 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services has 0.01% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 12,026 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.02% or 29,625 shares in its portfolio. Qs Lc holds 779 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 26,382 are held by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Beacon Financial Gp owns 4,065 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,810 shares. Natixis stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Savant Capital Ltd Co invested 0.06% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 53,499 shares in its portfolio. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc owns 11,363 shares. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division holds 122 shares.