$3.56 EPS Expected for Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE); Xpo Logistics (XPO) Has 0.61 Sentiment

Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.26, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 107 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 175 cut down and sold equity positions in Xpo Logistics Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 71.16 million shares, down from 74.61 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Xpo Logistics Inc in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 41 Reduced: 134 Increased: 61 New Position: 46.

Analysts expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report $3.56 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 5.95% from last quarter’s $3.36 EPS. EXPE’s profit would be $521.54 million giving it 9.27 P/E if the $3.56 EPS is correct. After having $1.47 EPS previously, Expedia Group, Inc.’s analysts see 142.18% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $131.98. About 114,897 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Expedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPE); 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 48C; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Rev $2.51B; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 26/04/2018 – Expedia takes off after earnings; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY GROSS BOOKINGS, INCLUDING HOMEAWAY, INCREASED $3.6 BILLION OR 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $27.2 BILLION

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.33 billion. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment offers freight brokerage, last mile, drayage, expedite, less-than truckload, intermodal, truckload, and forwarding services; and time-critical, time-sensitive, or high priority freight shipment services. It has a 24.13 P/E ratio. The Company’s Logistics segment provides contract logistics services, including engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions, omni-channel distribution, reverse logistics, transportation management, freight bill audit and payment, lean manufacturing support, aftermarket support, and supply chain optimization solutions to firms and government agencies.

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do XPO Logistics, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:XPO) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “XPO Inching Way Back Into The M&A Game, Jacobs Tells Analysts – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “XPO Logistics Wins Contract with JD Sports to Create an Integrated Warehousing, Transport and E-commerce Solution – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “XPO Logistics Honored by Raytheon with EPIC Supplier Excellence Award – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “XPO Logistics wins JD Sports contract – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $68.65. About 127,336 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) has declined 29.50% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 24/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS – LAUNCHED XPO DIRECT, A NEW, SHARED-SPACE DISTRIBUTION MODEL FOR OMNICHANNEL RETAIL & E-COMMERCE CUSTOMERS; 03/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Uses Emerging Technology in Robot Security Program; 08/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics eyes up to $8bn in deals; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Buy 770 Big-Rig Trucks as Cargo Demand Surges; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $90 MLN IN 770 NEW TRACTORS FOR ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD NETWORK IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers Worldwide; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS PLANS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN NORTH; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 20.22% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.89 per share. XPO’s profit will be $98.63M for 16.04 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.41% negative EPS growth.

Spruce House Investment Management Llc holds 27.7% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. for 12.75 million shares. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owns 132,775 shares or 8.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Concourse Capital Management Llc has 3.89% invested in the company for 69,870 shares. The California-based Cypress Funds Llc has invested 3.05% in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 3.06 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold Expedia Group, Inc. shares while 159 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 16.19% less from 134.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan Com owns 0% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 2,000 shares. American Int Group Inc invested in 73,784 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Amica Mutual Insurance holds 4,129 shares. First Tru Advsrs L P stated it has 0.44% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Roberts Glore Il invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Amica Retiree Med Trust reported 0.2% stake. Par Capital Mngmt has invested 21.19% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag accumulated 237,710 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc stated it has 6,541 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 2,585 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt has 60 shares for 0% of their portfolio. M&T Bancorp holds 0.05% or 70,379 shares. Invesco Limited holds 1.99 million shares. Artisan Prtn Lp invested in 1.27% or 5.18 million shares.

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Expedia Group Signs Industry-First Agreement to Become Optimized Distributor of Marriott International Wholesale Rates – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Buy for October – Investorplace.com” published on October 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “United Airlines (UAL), Expedia (EXPE) Have Resumed Talks on New Deal, United President Kirby Says – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Expedia (EXPE) Headwinds Adding Up – Guggenheim – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Expedia (EXPE) and United Airlines (UAL) Announce Multi-Year Agreement – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Expedia has $16000 highest and $14000 lowest target. $149’s average target is 12.90% above currents $131.98 stock price. Expedia had 9 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research upgraded the shares of EXPE in report on Wednesday, July 31 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley.