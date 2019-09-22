$3.56 EPS Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP); Houston Wire & Cable Co (HWCC)’s Sentiment Is 0.75

Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report $3.56 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.41 EPS change or 13.02% from last quarter’s $3.15 EPS. CP’s profit would be $492.23M giving it 16.21 P/E if the $3.56 EPS is correct. After having $3.21 EPS previously, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s analysts see 10.90% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $230.86. About 188,975 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 25/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – TO DATE, NO NOTICE OF WORK STOPPAGE HAS BEEN ISSUED; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Continues to Work Closely With TCRC and Made Significant Movement in Bargaining; 29/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Winding Down Freight Shipments in Canada, U.S. Due to Strike — Company; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – TEAMSTERS GO ON STRIKE AT CANADIAN PACIFIC; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – MEETING WITH IBEW LATER ON APRIL 18, PRESENTING UNION WITH STREAMLINED 3-YEAR AND 5-YEAR AGREEMENTS FOR CONSIDERATION; 16/03/2018 – Canadian Pacific announces filing of Proxy Circular; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC PRESENTING UNION WITH PACTS FOR CONSIDERATION; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON MAY 18; 29/05/2018 – CP and the IBEW Reach a Tentative Three-Year Agreement; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $208 FROM $204

Houston Wire & Cable Co (HWCC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.58, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 12 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 16 cut down and sold their stock positions in Houston Wire & Cable Co. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 10.52 million shares, up from 10.46 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Houston Wire & Cable Co in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 13 Increased: 9 New Position: 3.

Among 3 analysts covering Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Canadian Pacific Railway has $33500 highest and $240 lowest target. $276’s average target is 19.55% above currents $230.86 stock price. Canadian Pacific Railway had 8 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 8 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup.

More notable recent Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CP’s Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer to address the CIBC 18th Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference on Sept. 25, 2019 – PRNewswire” on September 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CP awards 2018-2019 Elevator of the Year to G3 Pasqua – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Rail and Trucks Go Head to Head as Teething Troubles With PSR Implementation Abate – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Hold-Forever Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Top Cash-Cow Stocks to Build Your 1st Million – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $31.92 billion. The firm transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and Sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machinery, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, crude, and metals and minerals, as well as forest and industrial, and consumer products. It has a 18.53 P/E ratio. It also transports intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers that can be transported by train, ship, and truck, as well as in domestic containers and trailers that can be moved by train and truck.

It closed at $4.73 lastly. It is down 40.00% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HWCC News: 10/05/2018 – Houston Wire & Cable 1Q EPS 12c; 16/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.12; 13/04/2018 – Christopher Micklas Joins Houston Wire & Cable Company as the New Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Houston Wire & Cable Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HWCC); 13/04/2018 – CHRISTOPHER MICKLAS JOINS HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE AS NEW VP & CFO; 26/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE SAYS GRAHAM IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE IN CURRENT ROLE UNTIL SUCCESSOR IS NAMED & OTHERWISE ASSIST IN TRANSITION. – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – QTRLY SALES OF $82.1 MLN UP 18.6% OVER 2016; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 13/03/2018 HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE-ON MARCH 11, MARK RUELLE NOTIFIED BOARD TO WITHDRAW FROM CONSIDERATION AS NOMINEE FOR RE-ELECTION AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 16/03/2018 – Houston Wire & Cable 4Q EPS 12c

More notable recent Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) Have A High Beta? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Houston Wire & Cable Company Reactivates Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Houston Wire & Cable Company Reports Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $313,654 activity.

Roumell Asset Management Llc holds 2.93% of its portfolio in Houston Wire & Cable Company for 236,110 shares. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma owns 885,328 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 0.62% invested in the company for 736,662 shares. The New York-based Walthausen & Co. Llc has invested 0.42% in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 187,880 shares.

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. The company has market cap of $78.73 million. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products. It has a 9.85 P/E ratio. The firm also provides private branded products comprising its proprietary brand LifeGuard, a low-smoke zero-halogen cable.