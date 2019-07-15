$3.54 EPS Expected for Suzuki Motor (SZKMY); Last Week Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) Coverage

Among 5 analysts covering Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Oceaneering International had 7 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26. See Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) latest ratings:

15/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $18 Initiates Coverage On

26/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $19 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $17 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

15/02/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Rating: Hold New Target: $17

17/01/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Initiates Coverage On

Analysts expect Suzuki Motor Corporation (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) to report $3.54 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $3.27 EPS change or 48.02% from last quarter’s $6.81 EPS. SZKMY’s profit would be $406.09M giving it 11.89 P/E if the $3.54 EPS is correct. After having $9.90 EPS previously, Suzuki Motor Corporation’s analysts see -64.24% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $168.39. About 7,723 shares traded. Suzuki Motor Corporation (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $19.05. About 862,388 shares traded. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has declined 17.90% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Oceaneering International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OII); 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 41C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Oceaneering Int’l To ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Negative; 01/05/2018 – OCEANEERING CEO ROD LARSON SPEAKS AT OFFSHORE TECH. CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – OCEANEERING SAYS OFFSHORE INDUSTRY MUST STAY RELEVANT; 15/05/2018 – Oceaneering to Participate at the TPH Hotter ‘N Hell Energy Conference; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 41c; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – SUBSEA PRODUCTS BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $240 MLN; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore gas and oil, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.89 billion. The companyÂ’s Remotely Operated Vehicles segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 280 work-class ROVs.

More notable recent Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Oceaneering Awarded Contract to Supply Umbilicals and Distribution Hardware for Mozambique LNG Project – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oceaneering International Inc (OII) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oceaneering Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold Oceaneering International, Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.28 million shares or 2.83% less from 97.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 55,297 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited has 0.01% invested in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) for 625,851 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 50,566 shares. Swiss State Bank stated it has 0% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). 10,066 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insur. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 59,904 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.01% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 17,052 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Prudential Inc owns 647,974 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 144,172 are held by Sei Company. Sterling Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Eaton Vance holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) for 586,065 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability has 1.25% invested in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII).

More recent Suzuki Motor Corporation (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Japanese automakers unite in self-driving tech push – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Suzuki Motor Co. ADR 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Suzuki Motors: India Unlikely To Make The Stock Grow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 05, 2015 was also an interesting one.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets automobiles, motorcycles, and marine and power products in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $19.32 billion. It offers all-terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles, and houses, as well as motorized wheelchairs, industrial equipment, etc. It has a 8.57 P/E ratio.