$3.49 EPS Expected for Lear (LEA); Bok Financial (BOKF) Shorts Decreased By 19.28%

Analysts expect Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report $3.49 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.60 EPS change or 14.67% from last quarter’s $4.09 EPS. LEA’s profit would be $213.12M giving it 8.52 P/E if the $3.49 EPS is correct. After having $3.78 EPS previously, Lear Corporation’s analysts see -7.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $118.97. About 342,521 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL

Bok Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) had a decrease of 19.28% in short interest. BOKF’s SI was 768,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 19.28% from 952,500 shares previously. With 142,300 avg volume, 5 days are for Bok Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF)’s short sellers to cover BOKF’s short positions. The SI to Bok Financial Corporation’s float is 2.35%. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $80.39. About 98,346 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: SEES S.KOREA GROWTH AT 3.0 PCT IN 2018 VS. 3.0 PCT PREVIOUSLY; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: PACE OF HHOLD DEBT GROWTH IS SLOWING; 25/04/2018 – BOK Financial 1Q Net Interest Rev $219.7M; 16/05/2018 – S.KOREA TO DISCLOSE NET FX TRANSACTIONS BY GOVT AND BOK; 23/05/2018 – BOK: DELAYED IMPROVEMENT IN EMPLOYMENT A RISK TO GROWTH; 18/03/2018 – BOK FINANCIAL CORP BOKF.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $103; 23/05/2018 – ALL 18 ECONOMISTS SURVEYED FORECAST NO CHANGE IN BOK RATE; 20/03/2018 – BOK LEE: WILL KEEP POLICY ACCOMMODATIVE FOR NOW; 20/03/2018 – ANOTHER BOK BOARD MEMBER SAID DOWNSIDE RISK TO BOK’S INFLATION OUTLOOK MAY INCREASE -MINUTES; 11/04/2018 – BOK: TO WATCH TRADE CONDITIONS WITH OTHER COUNTRIES

Among 8 analysts covering Lear (NYSE:LEA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Lear has $190 highest and $13500 lowest target. $150.38’s average target is 26.40% above currents $118.97 stock price. Lear had 18 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, September 12. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $13500 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Thursday, July 18 to “Neutral”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of LEA in report on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 29 with “Overweight”. The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 17. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold Lear Corporation shares while 152 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 52.27 million shares or 1.74% less from 53.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 38,400 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 2.74M shares. Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 12,465 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Synovus Fincl Corporation accumulated 0% or 1,433 shares. Amer International Grp Incorporated has 7,982 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.02% or 528,311 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Management invested 0.02% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). 74,032 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. State Street Corporation has invested 0.02% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Ent Svcs invested in 90 shares or 0% of the stock. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 7,600 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd accumulated 80,889 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Retail Bank invested 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Mufg Americas Holdings reported 435 shares stake. Stevens Mgmt L P owns 3,303 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, makes, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, electrical distribution systems, and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.27 billion. It operates in two divisions, Seating and E-Systems. It has a 8.58 P/E ratio. The Seating segment provides seat systems and related components, including leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Lear Captures Four JD Power Seat Quality Awards – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should We Expect From Lear Corporation’s (NYSE:LEA) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Domino’s Doubles Down on Tech to Outpace the Competition – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. BOK Financial has $9500 highest and $8500 lowest target. $89.67’s average target is 11.54% above currents $80.39 stock price. BOK Financial had 6 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) on Thursday, July 25 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 13 by SunTrust. On Monday, July 1 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

BOK Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, operates BOKF, NA that provides various financial services and products in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. The company has market cap of $5.72 billion. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. It has a 11.93 P/E ratio. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury and cash management services, and customer risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

More notable recent BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Share Price Has Gained 45% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Investigate BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) At US$75.49? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About BOK Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:BOKF) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bargain Bin Stocks: BOKF Now 13.0% Cheaper Than Director Kaiser’s Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold BOK Financial Corporation shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 28.07 million shares or 0.84% more from 27.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Svcs reported 0% stake. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Amalgamated Bank & Trust owns 0.01% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 6,485 shares. Glenmede Tru Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 184 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 52,300 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Company has invested 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 9,609 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 17,679 were reported by Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company. Cibc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.12% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 193,952 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1,630 are owned by Bancshares Of Montreal Can. State Bank Of America De reported 380,539 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Company owns 16,702 shares. Avenir has 136,438 shares.