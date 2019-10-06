$3.49 EPS Expected for Lear (LEA); Blackrock Energy & Resources Trust (BGR) Sentiment Is 0.58

Blackrock Energy & Resources Trust (BGR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.58 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.57, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 14 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 24 reduced and sold stakes in Blackrock Energy & Resources Trust. The investment professionals in our database reported: 5.68 million shares, down from 7.08 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Blackrock Energy & Resources Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 20 Increased: 12 New Position: 2.

Analysts expect Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report $3.49 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.60 EPS change or 14.67% from last quarter’s $4.09 EPS. LEA’s profit would be $214.18 million giving it 7.86 P/E if the $3.49 EPS is correct. After having $3.78 EPS previously, Lear Corporation’s analysts see -7.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $109.76. About 393,413 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe

Among 9 analysts covering Lear (NYSE:LEA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lear has $190 highest and $10700 lowest target. $143.33’s average target is 30.58% above currents $109.76 stock price. Lear had 18 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15000 target in Monday, September 30 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Citigroup downgraded the shares of LEA in report on Thursday, July 18 to “Neutral” rating. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, September 12 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 2. The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $13500 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold Lear Corporation shares while 152 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 52.27 million shares or 1.74% less from 53.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Corporation invested in 0% or 11,590 shares. Fifth Third Bank reported 1,518 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Trust Of Vermont holds 0.15% or 12,594 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.45% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Oakworth holds 186 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems reported 11,743 shares. Kings Point Mngmt holds 0% or 100 shares. Paradice Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 457,491 shares. Loews holds 2,145 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated accumulated 51,561 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Next Group, a Texas-based fund reported 422 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Company invested 0.4% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md invested in 0% or 35,545 shares. Nomura Hldg accumulated 0% or 7 shares.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, makes, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, electrical distribution systems, and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.74 billion. It operates in two divisions, Seating and E-Systems. It has a 7.92 P/E ratio. The Seating segment provides seat systems and related components, including leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $328.95 million. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States.

Northside Capital Management Llc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust for 97,420 shares. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owns 284,634 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.15% invested in the company for 689,938 shares. The California-based Partnervest Advisory Services Llc has invested 0.11% in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc., a Massachusetts-based fund reported 22,746 shares.

The stock increased 1.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.08. About 138,865 shares traded or 3.38% up from the average. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.