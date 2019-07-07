$3.17 EPS Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ); Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) SI Increased By 6.52%

Analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report $3.17 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 1.93% from last quarter’s $3.11 EPS. JAZZ’s profit would be $180.80 million giving it 11.13 P/E if the $3.17 EPS is correct. After having $3.27 EPS previously, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s analysts see -3.06% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 254,496 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 16.68% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $2.98; 25/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 11/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – UPDATED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE SHIRE ORPHAN THERAPIES, APOPHARMA, CEPHALON INC, JAZZ PHARMA, CUBIST PHARMA; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $6.60-$7.70; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE) T

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (NYSE:WDR) had an increase of 6.52% in short interest. WDR’s SI was 16.60 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.52% from 15.58 million shares previously. With 1.49 million avg volume, 11 days are for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (NYSE:WDR)’s short sellers to cover WDR’s short positions. The SI to Waddell & Reed Financial Inc’s float is 22.7%. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.82. About 426,842 shares traded. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has declined 8.40% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDR News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Microsemi; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282446 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BAT116; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281763 – WADDELL COMPRESSOR STATION; 12/04/2018 – Deputy national security advisor Ricky Waddell is leaving the White House; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282445 – WEST WADDELL RANCH BAT 39; 01/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed 1Q Rev $297.6M; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282461 – WEST WADDELL RANCH BAT 67; 01/05/2018 – WADDELL & REED 1Q EPS 56C, EST. 54C; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281546 – WADDELL COMPRESSOR STATION

More notable recent Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Value Investors Buy Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Stock? – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “JAZZ or PCRX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Jazz’s (JAZZ) New Sleep Drug Sunosi Gets Schedule IV Status – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.05 billion. The firm has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It has a 17.53 P/E ratio. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 41,500 shares. Nomura reported 3,393 shares. Pggm Invs has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Sg Americas invested in 44,932 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 0.1% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Fulton Retail Bank Na reported 2,134 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Company has invested 0.07% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). 70,000 are owned by Heartland Advsr. First Hawaiian Bank stated it has 782 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability invested in 0.43% or 1.28 million shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 35,481 shares. Strategic Glob Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.96% or 31,889 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Mgmt Corp has 0.02% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Among 11 analysts covering Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The company was initiated on Tuesday, March 19 by SunTrust. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $175 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JAZZ in report on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. shares while 84 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.69 million shares or 0.19% less from 74.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk owns 37,744 shares. 3.67M were reported by Invesco Ltd. Van Berkom & Assoc Incorporated holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 2.61 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 15,400 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 665,810 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd owns 12,510 shares. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Leavell Management, Alabama-based fund reported 36,548 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 58,678 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp owns 300 shares. Raymond James And Assocs has 0.01% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 198,613 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 16,401 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated holds 0% or 6,178 shares in its portfolio. Everence Management, a Indiana-based fund reported 10,140 shares.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. The firm acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It has a 7.83 P/E ratio. It also offers fee asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers.