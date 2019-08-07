$3.16 EPS Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO); Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)’s Sentiment Is 1

Tri Pointe Homes Inc (TPH) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.28, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 89 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 89 decreased and sold holdings in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 150.16 million shares, down from 162.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Tri Pointe Homes Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 70 Increased: 56 New Position: 33.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, TRI Pointe Homes, Inc., engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.94 billion. It also manufactures and sells land and lots. It has a 10.4 P/E ratio. The firm operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Central Securities Corp holds 1.4% of its portfolio in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. for 700,000 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc owns 2.03 million shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenhaven Associates Inc has 1.09% invested in the company for 4.84 million shares. The Texas-based Bbt Capital Management Llc has invested 0.67% in the stock. Third Avenue Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 606,666 shares.

Analysts await TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 2.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.43 per share. TPH’s profit will be $59.76 million for 8.11 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by TRI Pointe Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 133.33% EPS growth.

The Cooper Companies, Inc. operates as a medical device firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.71 billion. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. It has a 38.58 P/E ratio. The firm develops, makes, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

