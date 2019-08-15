$3.16 EPS Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO); Mge Energy (MGEE) Sentiment Is 1.1

Analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report $3.16 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 5.33% from last quarter’s $3 EPS. COO’s profit would be $156.39 million giving it 26.32 P/E if the $3.16 EPS is correct. After having $2.94 EPS previously, The Cooper Companies, Inc.’s analysts see 7.48% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.19% or $7.44 during the last trading session, reaching $332.74. About 168,737 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 23/05/2018 – COOPER COS. REPORTS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 22/05/2018 – Cooper Cos Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 14; 23/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – ANDREWS WILL SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE; 23/04/2018 – BRIAN ANDREWS TO SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE AS CFO OF COOPER COS; 03/04/2018 – The Cooper Companies Acquires The LifeGlobal Group, Expanding Fertility Solutions Portfolio; 03/04/2018 – COOPER SEES PURCHASE NEUTRAL TO EPS IN 2018, ADDING THEREAFTER; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EPS IN FISCAL 2018 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER, EX. ONE-TIME CHARGES AND DEAL-RELATED AMORTIZATION; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss $122.5M; 14/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Adding to EPS Before Items After FY18

Mge Energy Inc (MGEE) investors sentiment is 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio has no change, as only 54 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 49 decreased and sold their equity positions in Mge Energy Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 14.68 million shares, up from 14.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Mge Energy Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 39 Increased: 41 New Position: 13.

Oarsman Capital Inc. holds 0.94% of its portfolio in MGE Energy, Inc. for 29,206 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc owns 591,495 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zebra Capital Management Llc has 0.31% invested in the company for 8,522 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.22% in the stock. Gabelli Funds Llc, a New York-based fund reported 431,000 shares.

More notable recent MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shareholders Booked A 89% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is MGE Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MGEE) 1.8% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

MGE Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding firm primarily in Wisconsin. The company has market cap of $2.55 billion. It operates through five divisions: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. It has a 28.85 P/E ratio. The firm generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $73.42. About 80,104 shares traded. MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) has risen 17.61% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical MGEE News: 17/05/2018 – MGE Energy Issues May 2018 ‘Inside View’; 08/05/2018 – MGE Energy 1Q Rev $157.6M

Among 8 analysts covering Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Cooper Companies has $330 highest and $302 lowest target. $320.67’s average target is -3.63% below currents $332.74 stock price. Cooper Companies had 14 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, March 6. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Wells Fargo. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of COO in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold The Cooper Companies, Inc. shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 3,474 shares. Bankshares has invested 0.4% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Raymond James And Assocs, a Florida-based fund reported 45,897 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 34,250 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation owns 41,258 shares. Taurus Asset Management Ltd stated it has 1.29% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Congress Asset Ma has invested 1.33% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 107,752 shares stake. Geode Cap Lc owns 0.06% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 730,384 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank stated it has 1,402 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl Advisors Incorporated reported 0% stake. Arizona State Retirement owns 0.11% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 31,094 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 80,987 shares. Meeder Asset stated it has 0% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).