$3.14 EPS Expected for Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD); The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hartford Financial Services Group has $6600 highest and $5300 lowest target. $59.33’s average target is -1.69% below currents $60.35 stock price. Hartford Financial Services Group had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 15. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $57 target in Monday, April 1 report. See The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report $3.14 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.31 EPS change or 10.95% from last quarter’s $2.83 EPS. LAD’s profit would be $72.91 million giving it 10.39 P/E if the $3.14 EPS is correct. After having $2.95 EPS previously, Lithia Motors, Inc.’s analysts see 6.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $130.54. About 184,781 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Sees New Locations Adding Net $1.4 Billion in Annualized Rev; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $21.82 billion. It operates through six divisions: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Mutual Funds, and Talcott Resolution. It has a 13.61 P/E ratio. The Commercial Lines segment offers workersÂ’ compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella insurance products, as well as customized insurance services and products, including professional liability, bond, and specialty casualty coverages.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1.

The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60.35. About 1.71 million shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500.

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.03 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It has a 11.35 P/E ratio. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.46 in 2019Q1.