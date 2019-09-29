$3.14 EPS Expected for Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD); St James Investment Company Has Cut Royal Gold (RGLD) Holding By $3.86 Million

Analysts expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report $3.14 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.31 EPS change or 10.95% from last quarter’s $2.83 EPS. LAD’s profit would be $72.89M giving it 10.37 P/E if the $3.14 EPS is correct. After having $2.95 EPS previously, Lithia Motors, Inc.’s analysts see 6.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $130.23. About 134,023 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Rev $2.66B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Raises Dividend to 29c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lithia Motors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAD); 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN

St James Investment Company Llc decreased Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) stake by 7.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. St James Investment Company Llc sold 37,835 shares as Royal Gold Inc (RGLD)’s stock rose 35.52%. The St James Investment Company Llc holds 499,431 shares with $51.19 million value, down from 537,266 last quarter. Royal Gold Inc now has $8.23B valuation. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $125.59. About 525,048 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.02 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It has a 11.33 P/E ratio. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold Lithia Motors, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 24.05 million shares or 5.06% more from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 167,492 are held by Redwood Limited Liability Corp. 3,028 were reported by Cibc Asset Mgmt. Assetmark Inc, a California-based fund reported 531 shares. Argi Investment Serv Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 3,708 shares. Camarda Finance Ltd Liability Company holds 28 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.05% or 8,300 shares. Rk Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 2.08% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). First Tru L P has 0.01% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 25,119 shares. 135,361 were reported by Parametric Port Associate Limited Com. Bogle Investment Management Ltd Partnership De reported 0.08% stake. Franklin Res holds 308,576 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 9,601 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 42,455 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.01% or 22,226 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 9,144 shares.

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 165.22% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.23 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $39.99M for 51.47 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.56% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Royal Gold has $132.9000 highest and $100 lowest target. $116.45’s average target is -7.28% below currents $125.59 stock price. Royal Gold had 9 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 9 by B. Riley & Co. FBR Capital upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, April 1 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold RGLD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 50.04 million shares or 1.31% less from 50.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Limited Co (Trc) accumulated 1,028 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.01% or 106,733 shares in its portfolio. Kopernik Investors Limited Liability owns 0.52% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 29,723 shares. St James Invest Company Ltd Liability Corporation invested 4.92% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Charles Schwab Inv reported 342,076 shares stake. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.03% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Lpl accumulated 26,781 shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 77 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 640 shares or 0% of the stock. Evergreen Mngmt Ltd Com owns 3,672 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors, a Arizona-based fund reported 7 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 0% or 4,812 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Creative Planning holds 7,039 shares. Oxbow Llc holds 0.13% or 10,640 shares.