$3.13 EPS Expected for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG); Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Shorts Raised By 33.64%

Analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report $3.13 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.97 EPS change or 44.91% from last quarter’s $2.16 EPS. CMG’s profit would be $86.77M giving it 64.82 P/E if the $3.13 EPS is correct. After having $3.99 EPS previously, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s analysts see -21.55% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.09% or $17.32 during the last trading session, reaching $811.52. About 76,855 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – SEES 130 TO 150 NEW RESTAURANT OPENINGS IN FY 2018; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Homeownership Preservation Foundation & CMG Financial Partner to Increase Homeownership Opportunities Nationwide; 26/03/2018 – Chipotle: Two Charts That Illustrate Consumers’ Concerns — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES HIGHER MARKETING SPENDING IN 2Q; 09/05/2018 – Survey: Chipotle Still in Taco Hell; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle: The New CEO Has Already Shot Down Breakfast — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Effective Tax Rate Was 36.9% for 1Q; 25/04/2018 – Drive-Thrus? Franchising? It’s All On Chipotle’s Table Now; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle to close Denver, New York offices and move headquarters to Southern California

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) had an increase of 33.64% in short interest. WLL’s SI was 23.12 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 33.64% from 17.30 million shares previously. With 5.17 million avg volume, 5 days are for Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL)’s short sellers to cover WLL’s short positions. The SI to Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s float is 25.64%. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.19. About 1.06 million shares traded. Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) has declined 64.53% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WLL News: 09/04/2018 – Whiting Petroleum at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP – UNIT MAY INCREASE AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF LOANS UNDER THE CREDIT AGREEMENT BY UP TO $1.25 BLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Whiting Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLL); 10/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY SUBJECT TO AN INITIAL BORROWING BASE OF $2.4 BLN; 30/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM SEES FY CAPEX $750.0M; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A B3 RATING TO PERMIAN PRODUCTION’S TERM LOAN; 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP SAYS ON APRIL 12, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO SEVENTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Whiting Petroleum; 21/03/2018 Whiting Petroleum Redtail asset dataroom opens this week; RBC advising – CEO [15:05 GMT21 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cramer Is Bullish On Chipotle – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Taking Chipotle Chips Off The Table – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chipotle: Catalysts For Descent – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New York City sues Chipotle – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is This an Opportunity to Buy Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company has market cap of $22.50 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 2,198 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 29 international Chipotle restaurants; and 23 restaurants with non-Chipotle concepts. It has a 91.53 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 126 shares. Assetmark invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 3,422 are owned by M&T Bank & Trust. Symmetry Peak Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 350 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj has 0.31% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Telemus Capital Limited holds 0.11% or 1,551 shares in its portfolio. Bailard accumulated 0.01% or 300 shares. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Regal Advsr Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 476 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Company reported 341 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 8,759 shares. Navellier And Assoc invested 0.98% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 4,838 were accumulated by Nine Masts Cap Ltd. Commerce National Bank owns 704 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 26,908 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill has $100000 highest and $580 lowest target. $785.86’s average target is -3.16% below currents $811.52 stock price. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 18 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) rating on Wednesday, September 25. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $82000 target. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CMG in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform” rating. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained the shares of CMG in report on Friday, June 21 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by SunTrust. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of CMG in report on Thursday, August 29 with “Overweight” rating.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $105.72 million activity. $47.62M worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) was sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. on Thursday, September 26.

More notable recent Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Roan Resources and Platinum Group Metals among Energy/Materials gainers; Chaparral Energy and Valaris among losers – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why U.S. Oil Stocks Are Going Ballistic Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Wall Street Is Bullish on These Oil Stocks Following Crude’s Recent Bounce – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Whiting Petroleum Corporation Announces Results and Proration of its Tender Offer for its 1.25% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2020 – Business Wire” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley speculates on E&P sector mergers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Among 12 analysts covering Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Whiting Petroleum has $3700 highest and $800 lowest target. $16.96’s average target is 135.88% above currents $7.19 stock price. Whiting Petroleum had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, September 10 by Bank of America. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight” on Monday, September 16. Piper Jaffray maintained Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) rating on Monday, September 30. Piper Jaffray has “Neutral” rating and $1200 target. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, August 5. Imperial Capital maintained Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) rating on Friday, August 2. Imperial Capital has “In-Line” rating and $1600 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. The stock of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. SunTrust maintained Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) rating on Monday, June 24. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $35 target. The company was downgraded on Monday, September 23 by Citigroup.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company has market cap of $620.02 million. It sells gas and oil to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. It has a 2.63 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had total estimated proved reserves of 615.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 517,200 net developed acres.