$3.09 EPS Expected for The Home Depot, Inc. (HD); Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Lowered Visa (V) Position By $9.55 Million

Analysts expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report $3.09 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 1.31% from last quarter’s $3.05 EPS. HD’s profit would be $3.40B giving it 17.66 P/E if the $3.09 EPS is correct. After having $2.27 EPS previously, The Home Depot, Inc.’s analysts see 36.12% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $218.24. About 3.56M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 5.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 61,213 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 13.45%. The Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 1.14 million shares with $177.73M value, down from 1.20M last quarter. Visa Inc now has $409.38B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $180.27. About 4.84M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920)

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 65,977 shares to 139,746 valued at $27.02 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 163,286 shares and now owns 2.16M shares. Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Visa had 16 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Wedbush. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, April 25. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, March 21. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, April 25. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of V in report on Wednesday, July 10 with “Outperform” rating. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity. RICHEY ELLEN had sold 81,005 shares worth $11.34 million.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.02B for 33.89 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Wells Fargo maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Deutsche Bank. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of HD in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating.

