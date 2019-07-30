$3.09 EPS Expected for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM); Iconiq Capital Cut United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding By $510,489

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 52.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 4,599 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock declined 9.35%. The Iconiq Capital Llc holds 4,196 shares with $469,000 value, down from 8,795 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $103.56B valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $120.31. About 2.08M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC SAYS TIMING OF BALANCE OF 950 N-GENS WILL BE ON A TIMEFRAME SOLELY DETERMINED BY UPS – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 23/05/2018 – UPS TO BOOST CHARGE ON OVERSIZED ITEMS IN SMALL-PACKAGE NETWORK; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Balearic Islands To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Positive; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Announces USDA Will Soon Begin Accepting Sign-Ups for New and Improved Program that Will Assist Ohio; 23/05/2018 – UPS DETAILS INCREASE OF OVERSIZE SURCHARGE IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups International Investment Bank To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable

Analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) to report $3.09 EPS on August, 22 before the open.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.32% from last quarter’s $3.08 EPS. T_CM’s profit would be $1.37B giving it 8.33 P/E if the $3.09 EPS is correct. After having $2.97 EPS previously, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s analysts see 4.04% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $102.91. About 618,412 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial services and products to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $45.77 billion. The firm operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. It has a 9.06 P/E ratio. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets.

Among 5 analysts covering Canadian Imperial Bank (TSE:CM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Canadian Imperial Bank had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. Scotia Capital maintained the shares of CM in report on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Scotia Capital. National Bank Canada maintained Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) rating on Friday, March 1. National Bank Canada has “Hold” rating and $120 target.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. 9,112 shares valued at $1.01 million were sold by Peretz Richard N. on Wednesday, February 13. 150 shares were bought by Cesarone Nando, worth $16,731 on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 8.63 million shares. Financial Counselors owns 0.27% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 57,127 shares. Raymond James And has invested 0.44% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 22,788 are owned by Panagora Asset Management. Commerce National Bank invested in 0.09% or 65,568 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0.17% stake. 14,881 are held by Connors Investor. Duncker Streett & Communications reported 555 shares stake. Matrix Asset Advsr Ny stated it has 87,784 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. 28,220 were reported by South State. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 180,393 shares. Gulf International Bancorp (Uk) has 0.32% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 163,281 shares. Murphy Cap Mgmt invested 0.69% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Godshalk Welsh Management stated it has 10,080 shares. Axa reported 403,812 shares stake.

