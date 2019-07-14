$3.08 EPS Expected for Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX); Banc Funds Co Lowered Its Fidelity Southern (LION) Stake

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased Fidelity Southern Corporation (LION) stake by 49.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 522,564 shares as Fidelity Southern Corporation (LION)’s stock declined 7.95%. The Banc Funds Co Llc holds 527,140 shares with $14.44 million value, down from 1.05M last quarter. Fidelity Southern Corporation now has $856.55 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 1.15M shares traded or 665.01% up from the average. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) has risen 24.63% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.20% the S&P500. Some Historical LION News: 19/04/2018 – FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $34.8 MLN VS $32.2 MLN; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Southern Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 10-11; 20/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LION); 19/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern 1Q EPS 43c; 16/05/2018 – Dir Harp Jr Gifts 800 Of Fidelity Southern Corp

Analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report $3.08 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 5.84% from last quarter’s $2.91 EPS. BDX’s profit would be $830.78 million giving it 20.53 P/E if the $3.08 EPS is correct. After having $2.59 EPS previously, Becton, Dickinson and Company’s analysts see 18.92% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $252.88. About 645,233 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company

Analysts await Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, up 32.35% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.34 per share. LION’s profit will be $12.45 million for 17.21 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 104.55% EPS growth.

Banc Funds Co Llc increased Commencement Bank stake by 23,104 shares to 254,145 valued at $3.77M in 2019Q1. It also upped Business First Bancshares Inc. stake by 15,149 shares and now owns 525,149 shares. Community Heritage Financial Inc. was raised too.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $316,990 activity. $305,000 worth of Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) was bought by SMITH RANKIN M JR. SHEPHERD W CLYDE III bought 426 shares worth $11,990.

More notable recent Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New ‘Lion King’ movie lands with a critical whimper – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Walmart’s E-Commerce Losses Shouldn’t Hurt Walmart Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fidelity Southern Corporation (LION) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “As Its Public Return Nears, Chuck E. Cheese Posts a Fifth Straight Quarter of Gains – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Domestic airfares soar in Indonesia despite government price cap – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, makes, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company has market cap of $68.21 billion. It operates in two divisions, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. It has a 75.83 P/E ratio. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and IV sets for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laproscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of BDX in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Strong Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Argus Research.

