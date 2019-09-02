3.06% to Target, Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Stock; SAPUTO ORDINARY SHARES (SAPIF) Shorts Up By 9.45%

In an analyst report revealed to investors and clients on 2 September, AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) stock had its Buy Rating maintained by research professionals at Deutsche Bank. They currently have a GBX 7600.00 target on firm. Deutsche Bank’s target gives a potential upside of 3.06% from the company’s current price.

SAPUTO INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had an increase of 9.45% in short interest. SAPIF’s SI was 933,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 9.45% from 852,800 shares previously. With 1,800 avg volume, 519 days are for SAPUTO INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SAPIF)’s short sellers to cover SAPIF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $30.27. About 6,557 shares traded or 487.02% up from the average. Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More important recent AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “It Might Be Better To Avoid AstraZeneca PLC’s (LON:AZN) Upcoming 1.0% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “What Should We Expect From AstraZeneca PLC’s (LON:AZN) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 33.80% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $6.06M for 3996.28 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.62% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.66% or GBX 195 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 7513. About 333,296 shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Cancer Drug Meets One Phase 3 Trial Endpoint in Interim Analysis; 05/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – MR MARKHAM INTENDS TO RETIRE FROM BOARD AT CONCLUSION OF 2019 AGM; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH HYPERKALAEMIA; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PHARMA INDIA LTD ASTR.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 32.2 MLN RUPEES VS LOSS 95.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca cancer drug hits second goal by extending survival; 07/05/2018 – LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ASTRAZENECA’S RIGHTS RELATING TO SEROQUEL AND SEROQUEL XR IN CHINA AND IN OTHER TERRITORIES; 25/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from AstraZeneca Pharma India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 1.4B RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – REDX PHARMA PLC – REDX APPOINTS SENIOR ASTRAZENECA EXECUTIVE AS CEO

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, makes, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, infection, gastrointestinal, and neuroscience diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of 96.89 billion GBP. The Company’s marketed products comprise Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Faslodex, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Imdur, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases. It has a 43.88 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise Accolate, Bevespi Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules, Bricanyl Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Eklira Genuair/Tudorza Pressair, Oxis Turbuhaler, Pulmicort Turbuhaler/Pulmicort Flexhaler, Pulmicort Respules, Symbicort pMDI, and Symbicort Turbuhaler for respiratory diseases; Fluenz Tetra/FluMist Quadrivalent and Synagis for infection diseases; Movantik/Moventig, Seroquel IR, Seroquel XR, Vimovo1, and Zomig for neuroscience diseases; and Losec/Prilosec and Nexium for gastrointestinal diseases.

Among 5 analysts covering AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. AstraZeneca PLC has GBX 7800 highest and GBX 5000 lowest target. GBX 6486’s average target is -13.67% below currents GBX 7513 stock price. AstraZeneca PLC had 80 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 7600 target in Monday, September 2 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 8 report. Goldman Sachs maintained AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Sell” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Goldman Sachs has “Sell” rating and GBX 5000 target. The stock of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Wednesday, August 14. Barclays Capital maintained AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 29 with “Buy”. The stock of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, May 24 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, May 24. On Tuesday, April 2 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Reduce”.

More recent Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Uncovered: Saputo – Cheese Is Better Than Oil – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2016. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Focus On Europe – Ingenico: The Panic Reaction After The Profit Warning Was Unwarranted – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rogers Sugar: Sweeter Than Sugar – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Saputo Inc. produces, markets, and distributes various dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Australia. The company has market cap of $11.90 billion. It offers a range of cheese products, such as mozzarella, American-style, specialty cheeses, cheddar, fine cheeses, and other cheeses; butter; and dairy and non-dairy extended shelf-life products, including cream and creamers, ice cream mixes, whipping creams, aerosol whipped toppings, iced coffee, and value-added milks, as well as cultured products, such as sour cream and cottage cheese. It has a 20.86 P/E ratio. The firm also provides dairy ingredients, including whey powder, whey protein concentrates, and dairy ingredient blends; and fluid milk, cream, yogurt, sour creams, cottage cheese, and ice cream mixes, as well as other dairy and non-dairy products, such as flavored creams, dips, and flavored coffee whiteners.