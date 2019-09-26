$3.05 EPS Expected for Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG); CVR Partners LP (UAN) Sentiment Is 1.25

Analysts expect Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report $3.05 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $3.05 EPS. SPG’s profit would be $939.46 million giving it 12.60 P/E if the $3.05 EPS is correct. After having $2.99 EPS previously, Simon Property Group, Inc.’s analysts see 2.01% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $153.76. About 942,306 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE PROPERTY NOI GROWTH WAS 2.3%; 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr; 19/03/2018 – S&P Affirms All Ratings on Simon Property Group, Including ‘A’ Corporate Credit Rating; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43

CVR Partners LP (UAN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.66, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 20 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 16 sold and reduced stock positions in CVR Partners LP. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 39.22 million shares, up from 38.67 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding CVR Partners LP in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 9 Increased: 15 New Position: 5.

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in North America. The company has market cap of $414.62 million. It provides ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products for agricultural customers. It currently has negative earnings. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

Raging Capital Management Llc holds 6.21% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP for 8.98 million shares. Glendon Capital Management Lp owns 2.34 million shares or 2.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc has 1.46% invested in the company for 2.26 million shares. The Illinois-based Cna Financial Corp has invested 0.43% in the stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc., a Connecticut-based fund reported 20,781 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold Simon Property Group, Inc. shares while 222 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 284.91 million shares or 0.35% less from 285.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Altfest L J And Company Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 1,256 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 11,201 shares. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Metropolitan Life New York reported 76,221 shares stake. Hexavest Inc holds 102 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Lifeplan Gru holds 0.1% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 1,343 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie reported 0.02% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Schroder Investment Management Grp reported 0.12% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). 3.20 million were accumulated by Goldman Sachs. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 1,245 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,107 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 15,090 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. D E Shaw Company Inc stated it has 777,914 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Simon Property Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $47.36 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets across the globe. It has a 20.55 P/E ratio. It engages in investment, ownership, management, and development of properties.