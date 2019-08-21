2U (TWOU) Stock Value Declined While M&T Bank Has Increased by $702,590 Its Position; Tradition Capital Management Maintains Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs (NCLH)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 218.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp bought 10,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The institutional investor held 14,622 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 4,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.59. About 1.77 million shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $406.6 MLN – $410.6 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Pepperdine Law’s Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution Will Offer its Number-One Ranked Master of Dispute Resolution in New, Innovative Online Format; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 42c-Loss 41c; 26/04/2018 – Baylor University and 2U Inc. Partner on Three Online Graduate Programs; 03/05/2018 – 2U RAISES YEAR REV. GROWTH GUIDANCE TO 42%; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.12, REV VIEW $401.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES FY 2018 NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.87 – $0.84; 24/05/2018 – The University of Dayton School of Law and 2U, Inc. Partner to Offer An Innovative New Hybrid J.D. Program; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs (NCLH) by 28.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 7,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 33,385 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 25,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $50.89. About 806,302 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Announces $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 26/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Its Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A THREE-YEAR, $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 23/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 19/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery Of Norwegian Bliss

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39M and $368.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rpm International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 22,727 shares to 4,915 shares, valued at $285,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adr B by 13,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,604 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Schroder Invest Mgmt Gru has 0% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 7,296 shares. Channing Llc has 83,735 shares. Aviva Public Ltd invested in 82,917 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 8,000 shares. Numerixs Technology holds 0.14% or 18,800 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). 27,833 are owned by Amalgamated Financial Bank. State Street has 0.04% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Fund Mgmt owns 37,564 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Connecticut-based Hartford Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Westpac Bk Corp reported 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Captrust Fincl Advisors stated it has 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Brown Brothers Harriman Comm reported 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Nomura Asset Limited invested in 37,648 shares or 0.02% of the stock.