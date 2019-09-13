2U (TWOU) Shareholder Frontier Capital Management Co Lifted Stake by $1.70 Million; Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Boosted Equinix (EQIX) Holding by $655.58 Million as Valuation Rose

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 128.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 1,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 2,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 billion, up from 1,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $10.44 during the last trading session, reaching $538.88. About 27,390 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in 2U Inc. (TWOU) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 45,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The institutional investor held 2.33M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.54M, up from 2.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in 2U Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.15% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.42. About 1.66 million shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 87c-Loss 84c; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2Q Rev $95.1M-$96.1M; 11/04/2018 – 2U: David Sutphen Will Become Chief Strategy and Engagement Officer; 04/05/2018 – 2U Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O – SEES NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.87 – $0.84 FOR FY 2018; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 03/05/2018 – 2U Raises full-Yr Rev Growth Guidance to 42%; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES 2Q 2018 ADJUSTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.22 – $0.21

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $13.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wsfs Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 36,941 shares to 646,749 shares, valued at $26.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) by 320,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 779,877 shares, and cut its stake in Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Avenir Corporation invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Mason Street Ltd owns 0.13% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 11,990 shares. The New York-based Riverpark Advsr has invested 1.6% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 144,527 shares. Heitman Real Securities Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.39% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Brighton Jones Ltd has 419 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. British Columbia Invest Management holds 0.1% or 23,929 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited holds 0% or 7,000 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Winch Advisory Service Limited Company owns 5 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Com reported 21,728 shares stake. Girard Prtnrs accumulated 0.33% or 3,713 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Linscomb & Williams Inc owns 405 shares. Adelante Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 260,074 shares.

