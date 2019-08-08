2U (TWOU) Shareholder Cabot Wealth Management Boosted Its Holding by $1.18 Million as Share Price Declined; As Pbf Energy (PBF) Stock Price Declined, Credit Suisse Ag Trimmed Its Holding by $1.37 Million

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 73.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 16,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The institutional investor held 39,911 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, up from 23,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.36M market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $14.6. About 3.05M shares traded or 33.86% up from the average. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 03/05/2018 – 2U RAISES YEAR REV. GROWTH GUIDANCE TO 42%; 09/05/2018 – 2U: Ellis Joins From Newell Brands; 21/03/2018 Fordham Graduate School of Education Offers Innovative New Online Program For Master of Science in Teaching; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 30/04/2018 – 2U Expands its Partnership with the Top-Ranked USC Sol Price School of Public Policy to Deliver USC Price’s Online Master of Pu; 03/05/2018 – 2U SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 21C TO 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.12, REV VIEW $401.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – 2U: Mark Chernis Joins 2U Inc. as Oper Chief; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES FY 2018 NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.87 – $0.84

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 19.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 44,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 178,391 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, down from 222,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22.78. About 1.45 million shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q Rev $64M; 19/04/2018 – PBF Energy partially shuts sulfur plant at Delaware City refinery; 20/03/2018 – PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE REIFNERY CAT CRACKER, ALKY UNIT REMAIN SHUT FOR MONTH-LONG OVERHAUL; 09/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SFC ENERGY: PBF GROUP RECEIVES ORDER FOR FIRST SERIES OF INTEGRATED POWER SUPPLY SYSTEM FOR HIGH TECH LASER SYSTEMS; 08/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY IN NEW ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 20/03/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery back in operation after outage; 07/03/2018 – U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC SAYS ON MAY 2, ENTERED INTO A NEW ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT RESTART EXPECTED BY WEEKEND

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd reported 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). New York-based American Intll Gru Incorporated has invested 0.03% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Company invested 0.12% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). 174,232 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement. National Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 226,000 shares. Invesco holds 0.02% or 1.77 million shares. Shelton Cap Management has invested 0.03% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon owns 4.39M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 318,714 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Geode Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 1.48 million shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc owns 0.03% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 907,800 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 327 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 17,099 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0.02% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). New York-based Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.04% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $109.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arris International Plc by 423,884 shares to 629,118 shares, valued at $19.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 24,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,195 shares, and has risen its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).

