2U (TWOU) Share Price Declined While Avalon Global Asset Management Decreased by $350,000 Its Holding; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Shares Declined, Gladius Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Holding by $28.38 Million

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The hedge fund held 92,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, down from 97,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $866.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.68. About 5.40 million shares traded or 150.32% up from the average. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2018 Rev $406.6M-$410.6M; 09/05/2018 – John Ellis joins 2U, Inc. as SVP, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer; 11/04/2018 – 2U, Inc. Announces Three Senior Leadership Team Promotions; 22/04/2018 – DJ 2U Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWOU); 09/05/2018 – John Ellis Joins 2U, Inc. as SVP, Corporate Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 03/05/2018 – 2U SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 21C TO 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 02/04/2018 – Pepperdine Law’s Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution Will Offer its Number-One Ranked Master of Dispute Resolution in New, Innovative Online Format; 03/05/2018 – 2U RAISES YEAR REV. GROWTH GUIDANCE TO 42%; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.13 – $0.10; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES 2Q 2018 REVENUE $95.1 MLN – $96.1 MLN

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 498 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 8,983 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512.00 million, up from 8,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.15. About 10.06 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: No Assurance That Jacobs Can or Will Make a Proposal; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP; 18/05/2018 – Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf told CNBC in April that broader trade tensions between the two tech-heavy countries were stalling the deal; 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm to depose Apple services chief Eddy Cue; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend to 62c Vs. 57c; 18/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts: Bloomberg (Reuters) – Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc has begun cutting; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops bid to acquire Qualcomm; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom’s deal for Qualcomm is in jeopardy, and it might have to abandon bid and come back later; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAID ON COURSE TO WIN MAJORITY OF QUALCOMM BOARD SEATS

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23 million and $187.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 7,200 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 6,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M).

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1811.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (Put) by 10,300 shares to 301,800 shares, valued at $14.58 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 17,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,656 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.