2U (TWOU) Position Maintained by Federated Investors Inc; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Lifted by Kingdon Capital Management Llc

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 3,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 13,473 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.99 million, up from 10,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $912.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $17 during the last trading session, reaching $1815.89. About 1.79 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Amazon under fire over facial recognition software; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY PHYSICAL STORES REVENUE $4,263 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 31/05/2018 – Graham says Trump’s criticism is “partially political” and partially “well-placed” in terms of getting Amazon to pay “their fair share of taxes.”; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago; 29/04/2018 – Amazon’s new Alexa-powered Dot encourages kids to use the word ‘please’:

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The institutional investor held 215,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.25M, up from 195,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $970.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 1.47 million shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 22/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 01/05/2018 – The Harvard Business Analytics Program Welcomes its Inaugural Class; 11/04/2018 – 2U: Andrew Hermalyn Will Become Pres of 2UGrad; 21/05/2018 – 2U INC – CHERNIS RESIGNED FROM BOARD, AND EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 18, 2018, BOARD REDUCED ITS SIZE TO 11 MEMBERS; 24/05/2018 – The University of Dayton School of Law and 2U, Inc. Partner to Offer An Innovative New Hybrid J.D. Program; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2018 Rev $406.6M-$410.6M; 26/04/2018 – Baylor University and 2U, Inc. Partner for the First Time on Three Online Graduate Programs; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 85,185 shares to 64,955 shares, valued at $5.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Benchmark Electrs Inc (NYSE:BHE) by 412,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,309 shares, and cut its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Limited Liability Corporation owns 80 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Tdam Usa, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,062 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited accumulated 184,521 shares or 2.4% of the stock. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Luxor Grp Inc Lp reported 38,463 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Llc stated it has 103 shares. 1,374 were accumulated by Dubuque Bancshares &. Cap Ok holds 1.05% or 5,499 shares in its portfolio. Inr Advisory Svcs Ltd Company reported 8 shares stake. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc reported 1.79% stake. Moreover, Boston Advisors Ltd Llc has 2.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 24,557 shares. Beddow Capital has invested 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Odey Asset Mngmt Grp Incorporated Limited reported 1,600 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Llc Dc stated it has 1,729 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Gateway Advisory Limited Liability Company stated it has 129 shares.