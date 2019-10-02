2U (TWOU) Holder Villere St Denis J & Co Upped Stake by $29.14 Million as Valuation Declined; As Target (TGT) Share Price Rose, Foster & Motley Increased Stake

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Target Corporation (TGT) by 54.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 18,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 51,989 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50 million, up from 33,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Target Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $104.75. About 2.41 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Expand Same-Day Delivery in Kentucky; 15/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore; 03/04/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS NY FOOTPRINT WITH 3 MORE SMALL-FORMAT STORES; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION; 14/05/2018 – Target Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – CO TO EXPAND SAME-DAY DELIVERY SERVICE FROM MANHATTAN TO ALL 5 BOROUGHS AND SEVERAL OTHER BIG-CITY MARKETS; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr., as President, Target Sourcing Services; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 03/04/2018 – Target is planning to open small-format stores in New York’s Upper East Side neighborhood, Staten Island and Astoria, Queens

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 104.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 787,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.96M, up from 752,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $15.93. About 395,916 shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2Q Rev $95.1M-$96.1M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 22/05/2018 – 2U, OFFERING PRICES AT $90.00/SHR; 21/05/2018 – 2U: Mark Chernis Joins 2U Inc. as Oper Chief; 21/05/2018 – 2U: Chernis Joins 2U From Pearson; 24/05/2018 – The University of Dayton School of Law and 2U, Inc. Partner to Offer An Innovative New Hybrid J.D. Program; 21/05/2018 – 2U: Chernis Has Stepped Down From Board to Take on COO Role; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES 2Q 2018 ADJUSTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.22 – $0.21; 25/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Partners with Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School to Offer Business@Pepperdine, a Suite of Online Graduate; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES FY 2018 NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.87 – $0.84

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $713.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 30,030 shares to 19,655 shares, valued at $756,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,139 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Reit Index Etf (VNQ).

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “American Eagle Isn’t Promising Much – The Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Kroger Wants Investors to Know – The Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Target Stock Wonâ€™t be Swayed by Adding Disney Shops – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On Apple, Uber And More – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Retail Stocks to Short Today: TGT, BBY and XRT – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,304 shares to 503,398 shares, valued at $87.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steris Plc by 3,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 577,516 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

More notable recent 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 75% – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IMPORTANT DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against 2U, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UPCOMING DEADLINES – TWOU & EVH – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Actions – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “INVESTOR CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in VAL, NTAP, and TWOU of Filing Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “NATIONALLY RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Reminds 2U, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm â€“ TWOU – Benzinga” with publication date: September 10, 2019.