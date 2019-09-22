2U Inc. (TWOU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Both 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U Inc. 42 2.31 N/A -0.79 0.00 Upland Software Inc. 44 5.05 N/A -0.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see 2U Inc. and Upland Software Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of 2U Inc. and Upland Software Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -5.4% Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8%

Risk and Volatility

2U Inc.’s current beta is 0.85 and it happens to be 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Upland Software Inc. has a 0.56 beta and it is 44.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2U Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Upland Software Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. 2U Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for 2U Inc. and Upland Software Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Upland Software Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 116.08% for 2U Inc. with consensus target price of $37.75. On the other hand, Upland Software Inc.’s potential upside is 44.06% and its consensus target price is $53. The results provided earlier shows that 2U Inc. appears more favorable than Upland Software Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of 2U Inc. shares and 69.3% of Upland Software Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2% of 2U Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.1% of Upland Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 2U Inc. -65.72% -66.87% -78.48% -77.37% -83.03% -74.26% Upland Software Inc. -4.22% -5.84% -4.27% 45.81% 42.36% 61.85%

For the past year 2U Inc. has -74.26% weaker performance while Upland Software Inc. has 61.85% stronger performance.

Summary

Upland Software Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors 2U Inc.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.