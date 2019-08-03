2U Inc. (TWOU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Since 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U Inc. 53 1.81 N/A -0.79 0.00 Open Text Corporation 39 3.65 N/A 1.02 41.88

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of 2U Inc. and Open Text Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -5.4% Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6%

Risk and Volatility

2U Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.85. In other hand, Open Text Corporation has beta of 0.54 which is 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2U Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. On the competitive side is, Open Text Corporation which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. 2U Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Open Text Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for 2U Inc. and Open Text Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Open Text Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

2U Inc.’s average price target is $70.78, while its potential upside is 417.40%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of 2U Inc. shares and 77.8% of Open Text Corporation shares. About 2% of 2U Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.3% of Open Text Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 2U Inc. -65.72% -66.87% -78.48% -77.37% -83.03% -74.26% Open Text Corporation -2.47% 3.07% 10.9% 20.87% 15.34% 30.77%

For the past year 2U Inc. has -74.26% weaker performance while Open Text Corporation has 30.77% stronger performance.

Summary

Open Text Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors 2U Inc.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.