2U Inc. (TWOU)’s Financial Results Comparing With One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI)

As Application Software businesses, 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) and One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U Inc. 18 -0.54 57.90M -0.79 0.00 One Horizon Group Inc. N/A 0.00 70.80M -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for 2U Inc. and One Horizon Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U Inc. 326,565,143.82% -6.5% -5.4% One Horizon Group Inc. 20,344,827,586.21% -92.4% -64.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.85 beta means 2U Inc.’s volatility is 15.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. One Horizon Group Inc. has a 2.97 beta and it is 197.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.1 and 5.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of 2U Inc. Its rival One Horizon Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. 2U Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than One Horizon Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

2U Inc. and One Horizon Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 One Horizon Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

2U Inc. has a 112.45% upside potential and a consensus price target of $34.8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of 2U Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.7% of One Horizon Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2U Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 17.4% of One Horizon Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 2U Inc. -65.72% -66.87% -78.48% -77.37% -83.03% -74.26% One Horizon Group Inc. -19.76% -30.42% -50.37% -87.44% -94.87% -77.89%

For the past year 2U Inc. has stronger performance than One Horizon Group Inc.

Summary

2U Inc. beats One Horizon Group Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

One Horizon Group, Inc. develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services. One Horizon Group, Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.