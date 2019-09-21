2U Inc. (TWOU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

As Application Software businesses, 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U Inc. 42 2.31 N/A -0.79 0.00 Micro Focus International plc 22 1.62 N/A 3.43 6.09

Demonstrates 2U Inc. and Micro Focus International plc earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us 2U Inc. and Micro Focus International plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -5.4% Micro Focus International plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

2U Inc. and Micro Focus International plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Micro Focus International plc 0 1 0 2.00

2U Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 116.08% and an $37.75 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Micro Focus International plc is $21, which is potential 45.23% upside. The data provided earlier shows that 2U Inc. appears more favorable than Micro Focus International plc, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both 2U Inc. and Micro Focus International plc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 18.77% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2% of 2U Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 2U Inc. -65.72% -66.87% -78.48% -77.37% -83.03% -74.26% Micro Focus International plc -1.6% -21.93% -11.95% -11.71% 3.56% 0.55%

For the past year 2U Inc. has -74.26% weaker performance while Micro Focus International plc has 0.55% stronger performance.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions. The company offers enterprise Linux, OpenStack private cloud, software-defined storage, and other IT infrastructure management and optimization solutions; and professional, and training and education services. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.