2U Inc. (TWOU)’s Financial Results Comparing With LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN)

Both 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) and LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U Inc. 18 -0.55 57.90M -0.79 0.00 LINE Corporation 36 0.00 53.32M -0.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see 2U Inc. and LINE Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of 2U Inc. and LINE Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U Inc. 328,977,272.73% -6.5% -5.4% LINE Corporation 149,021,799.89% -6.5% -2.8%

Liquidity

2U Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 5.1. Competitively, LINE Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. 2U Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LINE Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered 2U Inc. and LINE Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 LINE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 120.11% for 2U Inc. with average price target of $34.8.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of 2U Inc. shares and 3.3% of LINE Corporation shares. Insiders held 2% of 2U Inc. shares. Competitively, LINE Corporation has 64.09% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 2U Inc. -65.72% -66.87% -78.48% -77.37% -83.03% -74.26% LINE Corporation 9.24% 11.22% -4.24% -15.53% -27.22% -6.74%

For the past year 2U Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than LINE Corporation.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.