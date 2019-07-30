2U Inc. (TWOU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U Inc. 54 5.21 N/A -0.79 0.00 Cloudera Inc. 10 2.92 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of 2U Inc. and Cloudera Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has 2U Inc. and Cloudera Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -5.4% Cloudera Inc. 0.00% -31.6% -18.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of 2U Inc. is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.1. The Current Ratio of rival Cloudera Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. 2U Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cloudera Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered 2U Inc. and Cloudera Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U Inc. 0 0 8 3.00 Cloudera Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

The upside potential is 138.36% for 2U Inc. with consensus target price of $87. Competitively Cloudera Inc. has an average target price of $16, with potential upside of 166.67%. The results provided earlier shows that Cloudera Inc. appears more favorable than 2U Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of 2U Inc. shares and 50.6% of Cloudera Inc. shares. 1.9% are 2U Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Cloudera Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 2U Inc. -9.2% -37.37% -38.3% -25.01% -56.18% -18.24% Cloudera Inc. -0.84% -7.34% -22.72% -17.04% -32.55% -4.07%

For the past year 2U Inc. was more bearish than Cloudera Inc.

Summary

2U Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Cloudera Inc.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics. The company also offers Cloudera Manager that allows its customers to manage their clusters and workloads; Cloudera Director that automates and abstracts cluster interactions with cloud infrastructure providers; Cloudera Navigator Audit and Lineage, which provides a auditable history of data accesses with a unified searchable audit dashboard; Cloudera Navigator Optimizer that analyzes the SQL queries; and Cloudera Navigator Encrypt and Key Trustee that allows customers to set and enforce the policies governing data encryption, as well as an administrator to grant and revoke key privileges. In addition, it provides technical support, professional, and training services. The company serves banks, technology companies, telecommunication companies, and healthcare and life sciences companies through its direct sales force. Cloudera, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.