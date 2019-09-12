2U, Inc. (TWOU) Reaches $19.89 After 8.00% Up Move; JYSKE BANK A/S SILKEBORG ORDINARY SHARES (JYSKF) Sellers Increased By 12.65% Their Shorts

The stock of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.42% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $19.89. About 836,130 shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 13c-Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q REV. $92.3M, EST. $91.4M; 21/05/2018 – 2U INC – CHERNIS HAS STEPPED DOWN FROM 2U’S BOARD IN ORDER TO TAKE ON HIS NEW ROLE AS 2U COO; 03/05/2018 – 2U SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 21C TO 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 03/05/2018 – 2U RAISES YEAR REV. GROWTH GUIDANCE TO 42%; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c-Adj Loss/Shr 21c; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 21/05/2018 – Mark Chernis Joins 2U, Inc. as Chief Operating Officer; 11/04/2018 – 2U: David Sutphen Will Become Chief Strategy and Engagement OfficerThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $1.31B company. It was reported on Sep, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $21.48 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TWOU worth $104.96M more.

JYSKE BANK A/S SILKEBORG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:JYSKF) had an increase of 12.65% in short interest. JYSKF’s SI was 383,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12.65% from 340,800 shares previously. It closed at $53.4 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Jyske Bank A/S provides a range of financial solutions to personal, corporate, private banking, and institutional clients in Denmark. The company has market cap of $. The firm offers deposit products; home loans for personal clients; mortgage solutions, including the financing of real property; car and equipment leasing and financing services. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides advisory services relating to traditional financial solutions targeting personal and private banking clients, as well as corporate clients; investment services, as well as trades in interest-rate products, currencies, equities, commodities, and derivatives; and asset management services, as well as trading and wealth management advisory services.

More notable recent 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why 2U Stock Jumped 39.7% in August – The Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “2U, Inc. Announces Zero Interest Deferred Tuition Plan – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Syracuse University, 2U, Inc. Partner to Offer Online Master’s Degree in Social Work – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “2U, Inc. and Keypath Education Join Emerson College to Deliver Online MA in Digital Marketing and Data Analytics – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “2U, Inc. Announces Industry-Leading Framework For Transparency – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. 2U has $8500 highest and $1700 lowest target. $37.75’s average target is 89.79% above currents $19.89 stock price. 2U had 11 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was downgraded by Berenberg on Thursday, August 1 to “Hold”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 8 by Citigroup.

Analysts await 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.82 EPS, down 446.67% or $0.67 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.59 actual EPS reported by 2U, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.98% negative EPS growth.