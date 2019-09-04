2U, Inc. (TWOU) Reaches $17.84 After 6.00% Up Move; Last Week Nucor (NUE) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Nucor (NYSE:NUE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Nucor has $6600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $56.33’s average target is 15.43% above currents $48.8 stock price. Nucor had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 4 by Goldman Sachs. On Tuesday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, June 17. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, May 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Bank of America downgraded the shares of NUE in report on Friday, May 31 to “Underperform” rating. See Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) latest ratings:

27/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $61.0000 New Target: $60.0000 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $66.0000 New Target: $61.0000 Maintain

04/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $59.0000 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $68.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $66.0000 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Longbow Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

The stock of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.00% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 987,464 shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 11/04/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $87; 25/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Partners with Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School to Offer Business@Pepperdine, a Suite of Online Graduate Business Degrees; 21/05/2018 – 2U INC – CHERNIS HAS STEPPED DOWN FROM 2U’S BOARD IN ORDER TO TAKE ON HIS NEW ROLE AS 2U COO; 21/05/2018 – 2U: Mark Chernis Joins 2U Inc. as Oper Chief; 22/04/2018 – DJ 2U Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWOU); 18/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. VP of Program Excellence Named to Washington Business Journal’s 40 Under 40; 03/05/2018 – 2U SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 21C TO 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 21/03/2018 Fordham Graduate School of Education Offers Innovative New Online Program For Master of Science in Teaching; 11/04/2018 – 2U: David Sutphen Will Become Chief Strategy and Engagement Officer; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@EmersonThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $1.13B company. It was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $18.91 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TWOU worth $67.80M more.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold Nucor Corporation shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State holds 57,897 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Rowland Co Investment Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 2,069 shares. Insight 2811 Incorporated holds 5,175 shares. Kistler accumulated 0.02% or 898 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 90,168 shares. Douglass Winthrop Limited Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Clearbridge Invs Limited Com invested in 0.4% or 7.76M shares. Bokf Na has 0.01% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Tdam Usa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 4,369 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Gru stated it has 1.31% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Moreover, Augustine Asset Mngmt has 0.13% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 3,450 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.16% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) or 52,033 shares. Assetmark owns 724 shares. Reilly Advisors Limited Com stated it has 1,317 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company reported 88,897 shares.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.79 billion. It operates in three divisions: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. It has a 6.87 P/E ratio. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; structural steel products, including wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling, and sheet pilings; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

The stock increased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.8. About 562,933 shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 17/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF RAW MATERIALS, JAMES R. DARSEY, PLANS TO RETIRE ON JUNE 9, 2018; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: RETROACTIVE TARIFFS, QUOTAS WILL CREATE MORE CONFUSION; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: DISAPPOINTED TRUMP EXTENDED TARIFF EXEMPTIONS; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Adjusted Earnings Better Than 4Q, Comparable to Year-Ago; 11/05/2018 – Nucor Announces Plans to Build Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Net $354.2M; 12/03/2018 – Nucor Says Florida Rebar Micro Mill is $240M Investment; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump and the case for protection; 21/05/2018 – US NUCLEAR APPOINTED TO SELL zNOSE HIGH-SPEED GC CHEMICAL SNIFFERS; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Steel Mills Segment Earnings Improved Vs 4Q

Among 3 analysts covering 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. 2U has $102 highest and $1700 lowest target. $37.75’s average target is 111.60% above currents $17.84 stock price. 2U had 13 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird downgraded 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $2900 target. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 1 by Berenberg. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Analysts await 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.82 EPS, down 446.67% or $0.67 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.59 actual EPS reported by 2U, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.98% negative EPS growth.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. The Company’s cloud SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web and mobile applications. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment.

